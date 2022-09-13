Local teams play in softball triangular

The Gering Bulldogs, Chase County Longhorns and Bayard Tigers played a softball triangular with Gering hosting the event on Tuesday.

The event kicked off with the Bulldogs playing the Longhorns, winning 12-0 in a game that ended by run rule after the third inning.

The Bulldogs started off scoring eight runs in the first inning, one in the second and three in the third.

“For this game, and the game against Bayard, we talked about focusing on the little things, having a good approach to the games, just finding something to take out of the game,” Gering coach Zach Ostergard said. “I thought the girls stayed in that approach, it kind of got away from them in the last inning against Chase County, but overall I thought we played well defensively and produced runs when we needed to.”

In the second inning of the game, winning pitcher Aspen Elsen hit a home run to continue the Bulldogs scoring run.

Like other teams around the area, Gering is cooling down from the Twin Cities Invite and hoping to hit the ground running after one of the premier area softball events.

“We faced some really good competition all week, and the girls played very well,"Ostergard said. "So it was nice to get these games in, it was a bit of an adjustment seeing this type of pitching we’re seeing, but overall they did well and I hope they can carry it over to Thursday night."

The action continued when the Bayard Tigers continued their inaugural season of softball against Chase County.

“We’re ready to go, it’s nice to be close to home. We’ve been on the road a lot and getting some good games against Chase County and Gering will be a good test to see where we are at,” Tigers coach Steven Posey said.

The Tigers fell 16-1 in their first matchup with Chase County, but recorded a triple play to end the second inning of play.

Like with every game the Tigers play, they came into this triangular with the specific goal of improving and learning throughout the season.

“The biggest thing for us is just getting on the field and learning,” Posey said. “Everyday, we want to get out there and learn something new about the game of softball.”

The Bulldogs will travel across the river to play Scottsbluff next on Thursday, Sept. 15, Bayard will host the Chadron Cardinals in a doubleheader the same day, first at 4 p.m. and then 6 p.m.

Game 1

CHSC 000 - 0 1 5

GRNG 813 - 12 10 1

WP-Aspen Elsen

2B-Jada Schlothauer, Ari Canseco

HR-Aspen Elsen

Game 2

CHSC 16

BYRD 1

No box score was available

Game 3

BYRD 100 - 1 1 7

GRNG 553 - 13 8 2

WP-Sarah Wiese

LP-Shayleigh West

2B-Ari Canseco (Gering)

3B-Sarah Wiese (Gering)

HR-Nickie Todd (Gering)