Local teams split in PVC tournament

Day two of the Platte Valley Companies Senior Legion tournament on Saturday saw local teams split their games going into their final respective games of the tournament.

The first game was between Casper, playing their first game of the tournament, and Sidney who played their third and only game of the day. Casper downed Sidney 5-2.

Casper got a jump on Sidney, scoring four in the bottom of the first inning. The first two came from a hard ground ball turned error, the third on a passed ball, and the fourth on a fielder's choice.

Casper scored their final run in the second inning on an RBI single. Sidney got on the board in the third with their two runs.

The top part of the inning saw a walk, pop out, hit by pitch and another pop out before Sidney got going. Micah Schneider singled on a hard ground ball to shortstop to bring in Reid Fiscus for the first run. An error by the shortstop resulted in the final score, bringing in Zech Roggasch.

Both teams held each other scoreless the rest of the game. Roggasch connected for two of the three hits for Sidney as Schneider had the other.

Schneider began the game on the mound, going 4.1 innings in giving up three hits, five runs and three walks while recording 11 strikeouts. Fiscus finished the game pitching the final 1.2 innings as he gave up two hits and one walk. Fiscus recorded two strikeouts.

Games two and three had Gordon playing their first games of the tournament. The Regulators split as they fell to Wheatland 10-2 in five innings for their first game and downed Buffalo 11-1 in the second.

Wheatland scored in four of the five innings played. They score two in the first on a fielder’s choice and a double before scoring five in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Gordon scored their only two runs of the game in the fourth innings.

The inning started with an error from Wheatland, a pop out, a single by Jace Freeseman and a hit by pitch to load the bases with Aydon McDonald on first, Freeseman on second and Logan DeCoste on third.

Decoste was out at home on a fielder’s choice for the second out. Junebug Walking then hit a fly ball, reaching base on an error by the left fielder while bringing in Freeseman and McDonald to cut the lead to 7-2.

Freeseman, McDonald, Walking, Tegan Snyder and Louie Wilson each had a hit in the game. Three pitchers were used for the Regulators as Tyler Johnson got the start on the mound. Johnson went 2.1 innings, giving up four hits, five runs (four earned) and five walks while recording a strikeout.

DeCoste came in for 1.2 in giving up one hit, five runs (one earned), four walks and a strikeout before Bronson Freeseman came in to finish. Bronson Freeseman gave up one hit and one walk.

A 10-run first inning was the difference in the game for the Regulators against Buffalo. The first four runs came from walks and two hit by pitches. With two outs, Gordon scored another six runs.

Keenan Schwarting singled to bring in two, Jace Freeseman tripled for another two and the final two runs came from a two-run home run by Walking to extend the lead to 10-0.

Buffalo’s only run came on wild pitch in the second inning. The final run for the Regulators was a fielder’s choice in the third to score Jace Freeseman.

Walking and Wilson combined for a no-hitter as Walking began the game on the mound, giving up the one run and recorded four strikeouts. Wilson pitched the final inning as he gave up two walks while having one strikeout.

Game four was between Platte Valley Companies and Buffalo, with Gering winning 13-5 playing as the away team.

The teams were scoring from the jump, with Jackson Howard stealing home to put Platte Valley Companies on the board.

Seven runs in the top of the second inning and five in the top of the fifth would propel PVC over Buffalo.

The top of the second saw a massive scoring run from Gering, in which a Dalton Wiese double brought in Carmelo Timblin, Chris Bliss, and Howard for his second run of the game.

Later in the inning, Mason Gaudreault hit a home run that brought Tyler Garrett and Carter Reisig in as well.

Gaudreault, Weise, and Ryan Johnston all pitched for Gering, with Gaudreault getting the win, throwing four strikeouts and allowing three earned runs.

Gering and Gordon, along with Chadron will play their final games of the tournament on Sunday, May 29.

Emanuel Casillas contributed to this story.

Game 1

SIDNEY 002 00 00 - 2 3 1

CASPER 410 00 0x - 5 5 2

LP - Micah Schneider

Game 2

GORDON 000 20xx - 2 5 5

WHEATLAND 205 12xx - 10 6 4

LP- Tyler Johsnon

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

