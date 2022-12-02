Local teams win in consolation bracket of Western Conference Tournament

The Western Conference Tournament continued on its second day, with the consolation bracket taking place at Scottsbluff High School.

The Chadron boys played Arvada to start the day, the Cardinals got out to an 8-0 run to start the game, ultimately winning 79-41.

It was a good bounce back performance after the Cardinals lost to Sterling on Thursday.

“It was good to get our first win under our belt, my first varsity win,” Chadron coach Kyle Sanders said. “We played Sterling really hard last night. I was proud of our effort, we just fell short, so it was good to bounce back and get a win.”

The Cardinals started slow but were able to find their stride against Arvada.

“We knew that they would be motivated after their game last night, we knew we would have to match that, and we were able to respond and just make some adjustments,” Sanders said.

The Cardinals will play the Alliance after winning against Mitchell later in the day.

“We just have to play our style of basketball, defense first. Our identity has to be on the defensive side of the floor, and offensively we have to take care of the ball and take good shots,” Sanders said.

Next to take the floor were the Alliance and Arvada girls, with Alliance winning 47-9, and bouncing back from their defeat against Chadron in the first round.

“We did some good things today, of course we still got some things to clean up, we have some missed opportunities close to the rim that we have to clean up when we play either Mitchell or Sterling,” Alliance girls coach Stephen Crile said.

The next matchup were the Mitchell and Alliance boys, where the Bulldogs came out on top 50-33.

The Alliance boys were able to establish a new identity after losing to Gering in the first round.

“We tried to hang our hat on the defensive side of the ball, and really make teams frustrated and play four quarters of hard defense. I feel like we did that, I felt like they didn’t get complacent or lazy and we put a good game together on both sides of the ball,” Alliance boys’ coach Dalton Holst said.

The Alliance boys are hoping to keep the same form against Chadron in the next round.

“We need to keep doing more of the same, bring it on the defensive side of the ball, get some rebounds, win in the turnovers and make open shots when we have them. We can’t always make every shot, but we can always bring the defensive intensity,” Holst said.

The finals game between the Sterling and Mitchell Tiger girls will set up the fifth place game against the Alliance girls with the result undetermined before press deadline.