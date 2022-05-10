Local track and field athletes qualify for state

In the Class B-6 district track and field meet hosted in Ogallala, all the gathering teams hoped to have the most athletes qualify for the state meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

On the day, the Sidney boys and McCook girls stood out winning the team titles and having the most kids in position to qualify for the state meet.

One of the highlights of the day for the Red Raiders was the boys’ 4x800 meter relay, in which the team of Treyston Johnstone, Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, and Mitchell Deer broke the school record with a time of 8:01.45, a record that was previously held by the same group.

“We did really well and had five first place finishers, seven second place finishers and three in third that all qualified for state,” Sidney coach Matt McKay said.

With districts being the qualifying meet for state, all coaches and athletes want it to be their best in order to finish top three in their event and guarantee themselves a spot in the state meet, or be in position for a wildcard spot.

“I thought we did a great job. Last week we had no one do more than two events to get some fresh legs, and it paid off. We had some guys qualify in four events, which is huge. Our high jumpers finished first, second and third, our 4x800 and 4x400 qualified high, and we got first and second in the 100,” McKay said. “Our guys came prepared and it shows, and now we get a chance to show what we can do with some fresh legs.”

Along with the Red Raiders, the Scottsbluff Bearcats managed to qualify a healthy entourage of their own athletes.

“We had some kids compete really well, even some of the kids that didn’t quite qualify, but the kids that did had really good days,” Scottsbluff girls coach Mike Burda said.

The Bearcats team put a lot of emphasis on making this one of the best performing meets of the year, and they believe they lived up to that self-imposed expectation.

“A lot of kids did great today and had their best meet of the season. The addition of Lexington in our district, in terms of the difficulty of qualifying, how good the times were, but all in all our kids performed well today,” Scottsbluff boys coach Shelby Aaberg said. “We as coaches thought our kids were in a good position to qualify. We’re still playing the waiting game with wildcards and waiting to see the times from the other districts.”

With the amount of kids they have qualified, both schools believe they have a chance to put many kids in high finishing positions at the state meet.

“We are going to have some time to recoup our health and have the kids doing their best, and obviously have the kids doing their best. We also have some time to get the kids back in the classroom and get our seniors graduated also,” Aaberg said.

The Bearcats, Red Raiders, and other Class B teams will be competing for state championships Wednesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 19, in Omaha at Burke Stadium.

Top Results

Boys’ results

100 meters - 1. Luke Holly SID 11.10; 2. Isak Doty, SID 11.17; 3. Quentin Moss, LEX 11.23; 4. Jacob Gomez-Wilson, MC 11.24; 5. Hunter Stewart, LEX 11.24; 6. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 11.30.

200 - 1. Quentin Moss, LEX 22.17; 2. Isak Doty, SID 22.37; 3. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 22.45; 4. Jacob Comez-Wilson, MC 22.71; 5. Alex Werner, COZ 23.14; 6. Cash Chytka, COZ 23.17; 7. Wes Geiken, GOTH 23.19; 8. Brayden Wilkinson, COZ 23.81.

400 - 1. Mitchell Deer, SID 50.14; 2. Landon Bowen, LEX 52.09; 3. Tyson Klein, SCOT 52.47; 4. Cole Thomas, MC 52.49; 5. Kyan Allen, SCOT 53.25; 6. Tanner Gartner, GER 53.49.

800 - 1. Mitchell, SID 1:59.97; 2. Daniel Bastovoi, SID 1:59.98; 3. Oscar Aguado-Mendez, LEX 2:02.13. 4. Eli Marez, GER 2:04.00. 5. Carter Ryan, CHAD 2:06.17; 6. Aaron Sandoval, COZ 2:07.27.

1600 - 1. Ian Salazar-Molina, LEX 4:32.19; 2. Cameron Brauer, SID 4:34.00; 3. Daniel Bashtovoi, SID 4:39.16; 4. Oscar Aguado-Mendez; LEX 4:41.33; 5. Lazaro Adame-Lopez, LEX 4:43.41; 6. Parker Graves, GOTH 4:48.63.

3200 - 1. Ian Salazar, LEX, 10:09.37; 2. Hans Bastron, SCOT 10:14.77; 3. Ethan Olsen, GOTH 10:31.15; 4. Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, LEX 10:41.26; 5. Bryce Carillo, GER 10:46.86; 6. James Adams, SCOT 10:50.16.

110 meter hurdles - 1. Xander Provance, CHAD 14.44; 2. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 14.98; 3. Cameron Zink, OGA 15.17; 4. Garrett Reece, CHAD 15.22; 5. Jayden Curtis, OGA 16.04.

300 hurdles - 1. Malachi Swallow, CHAD, 39.92; 2. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 40.55; 3. Cameron Zink, OGA 41.22; 4. Garrett Reece, CHAD 41.28; 5. Nolan Wetovick, COZ 42.53; 6. Osney Barber, MC 43.62.

4x100 meter relay - 1. McCook, 43.06; 2. Sidney, 43.37; 3. Lexington, 4. Chadron, 43.98; 5. Scottsbluff, 44.02; 6. Cozad, 45.02.

4x400 - 1. Scottsbluff, 3:28.06; 2. Sidney, 3:28.26; 3. Chadron, 3:30.22; 4. McCook, 3:30.57; 5. Gothenburg, 3:32.44; 6. Gering, 3:36.38.

4x800 - 1. Sidney, 8:01.45; 2. Lexington, 8:15.66; 3. McCook, 8:25.45; 4. Scottsbluff 8:33.13; 5. Gothenburg, 8:44.48; 6. Alliance 8:48.73.

Shot put - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 53’4; 2. Jaden Cervantes, COZ 51’9; 3. Kyren Graves, OGA 49 3.75; 4. Isaac Scharff, LEX 47’3; 5. Cody Hall, CHAD 47’0.5; 6. Jarek Anderson, CHAD 46’9.5.

Discus - 1. Jaden Vollenweider, COZ 153’10; 2. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 149’11; 3. Isaac Scharff, LEX 146’8; 3. Luis Castellanos, LEX 146’8; 5. Elijah Boruca, COZ 132’8; 6. Jarek Anderson, 130’10.

High Jump - 1. Sawyer Dickman, SID 6’07; 2. Jacob Dowse, SID 6’05; 3. Cameron Leeling, SID 6’5; 4. Cash Chytka, COZ 6’03; 5. Monty Brooks-Follmer, COZ 6’03; 6. Evan Mai, MC 5’11.

Pole Vault - 1. Branson McDonald, MC 15’2; 2. Aaron Price, SCOT 13’8; 3. Hayden Norgaard, MC 13’2; 4. Jake Burge, GOTH 13’2; 4. Jackson Allen, SCOT 13’2; 6. Kade Cox, GOTH 13’2;

Long Jump - 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 23’1.75; 2. Adam Dugger, MC 22’3; 3. Cameron Leeling, SID 21’7.75; 4. Cash Chytka, COZ 21;4.25; 5. Evan Mai, 21;3.75; 6. Jeron Gager, OGA 21’1.

Triple Jump - 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 47’5.75; 2. Brett Fraker, MC 45’11; 3. Alex Messinger, MC 45’8; 4. Adam Dugger, MC 45’2.5; 5. Hunter Stewart, LEX 42’2.75; 6. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 41’11.5.

Girls’ results

100 meters - 1. Makaia Baker, COZ 12.65; 2. Taryn Spady, SCOT 12.73; 3. Maria Caballero, LEX 12.82; 4. Payton Schrotburger, SID 13.23; 5. Jada Schlothauer, GER 13.28; 6. Kenna Montes, ALL 13.31; 7. Gianni Aguilar, GER 13.35.

200 - 1. Makaia Baker, COZ 25.94; 2. Makayla Kirchner, OGA 26.68; 3. Emma Dutton, MC 26.38; 4. Gracen Tuttle, OGA 27.09; 5. Gabrielle Fortner, SID 27.14; 6. Taryn Spady, SCOT 27.34; 7. Clara Evert, GOTH 27.77; 8. Kayel Lambert, ALL 27.85.

400 - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 59.66; 2. Shawna Wilkinson, MC 1:00.52; 3. Makaia Baker, COZ 1:00.96; 4. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 1:01.03; 5. Karyn Burkholder, COZ 1:01.54; 6. Riley Lawrence, ALL 1:02.50.

800 - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 2:22.25; 2. Shawna Wilkinson, MC 2:23.77; 3. Madison Seiler, GER 2:24.28; 4. Macey Seebohm, ALL 2:25.55; 4. Tayden Kirchner, OGA 2:26.70; 6. Talissa Tanquary, SID 2:27.42.

1600 - 1. Lindee Henning, OGA 5:38.95; 2. Madison Seiler, GER 5:41.12; 3. Kyndall Carnahan, CHAD 5:41.16; 4. Mikayla Seebohm, ALL 5:56.26; 5. Jadyn Scott, GER 5:59.13; 6. Samantha Rodewald, MC 6:06.03.

3200 - 1. Lindee Henning, OGA 11:49.43; 2. Madison Seiler, GER 11:51.37; 3. Samantha Rodewald, MC 13:01.03; 4. Kennadi Ureste, LEX 13:11.44; 5. Susana Calmo, LEX 13:24.12; 6. Lauren Henning, OGA 13:52.64.

100 meter hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 14.94; 2. Chloe Ahrens, SID 15.18; 3. Emma Dutton, MC 15.22; 4. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 15.32; 5. Aubrey O’Hare, GOTH 15.46; 6. Macala Hood, ALL 16.45; 7. Ainsley Taylor, MC 16.62; 8. Sarah Treffer, LEX 16.70.

300 hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 46.83; 2. Karyn Burkholder, COZ 46.97; 3. Aubrey O’Hare, GOTH 47.27; 4. Josie Sanders, ALL 47.35; 5. Emma Dutton, MC 47.59; 6. Chloe Ahrens, SID 48.92.

4x100 meter relay - 1. Gering, 50.70; 2. McCook, 51.41; 3. Ogallala, 51.46; 4. Sidney, 51.85; 5. Gothenburg, 51.91; 6. Lexington, 52.03.

4x400 - 1. Scottsbluff, 4:07.77; 2. McCook, 4:07.92; 3. Ogallala, 4:11.38; 4. Alliance, 4:15.01; 5. Chadron, 4:15.36; 6. Gering, 4:20.74.

4x800 - 1. McCook, 10:04.20; 2. Chadron, 10:10.88; 3. Alliance, 10:32.69; 4. Sidney, 10:42.73; 5. Gothenburg, 11:13.66; 6. Ogallala, 12:10.07.

Shot Put - 1. Sierra Kotschwar, MC 39’11.5; 2. McKinna Moats, LEX 38’2; 3. Cordelia Harbison, LEX 37’5; 4. Korina Rippen, MC 36’11.75; 5. Addi Wyatt, GOTH 36’2.5; 6. Brittni Kinne, MC 35’6.5.

Discus - 1. Madison Smith, GOTH 146’4; 2. Sierra Kotschwar, MC 130’9; 3. McKinna Moats, LEX 129’8; 4. Kalli Sutton, LEX 116’4; 5. Ellary Harm, GOTH 114’6; 6. Gracelyn Wiemers, MC 112’10.

High Jump - 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 5’5; 2. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 5’5; 3. Madison Smith, GOTH 5’1; 4. Rachel Kearney, LEX 5’1; 5. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 4’11; 6. Jazzy Munyiri, CHAD 4’11.

Pole Vault - 1. Chayse Friehe, MC 10’4; 2. Hannah Crow, MC 9’10; 3. Ashlyn Richeson, GOTH 9’10; 4. Cordelia Harbison, LEX 9’4; 5. Kelseigh Romero, COZ 9’4; 6. Kalli Sutton, LEX 8’10.

Long Jump - 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 17’10.25; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 17’10; 3. Ava Weyers, GOTH 17’3.75; 4. Mia Rowe, LEX 17’3.75; 5. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 17’0; 6. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 16’10.

Triple Jump - 1. Mia Rowe, LEX 35’4; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 35’1.5; 3. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 34’8.25; 4. Reese Kuecker, LEX 34’5.5; 5. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 33’11; 6. Leyton Schnell, ALL 32’11.5.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

