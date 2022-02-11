Local wrestlers advance in D-4 tourney

BRIDGEPORT- The Kimball and Bayard wrestling teams both will be represented by four semifinalists following the opening few rounds of the Class D, District 4 Tournament held Friday at Bridgeport High School.

The two-day event will conclude Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament next week in Omaha.

Kimball will enter the final day’s action in fourth place in the team standings with 23 points. Bayard and Morrill share fifth with 21 points. Garden County is seventh with 20. Sutherland leads the way with a score of 66. Mullen sits second with 43.

Earning quarterfinal wins for Kimball on Friday were Matthew Johnson at 106 pounds, Cody Brinkman at 120, James McGinnis at 132, and Trey Schindler at 152.

Bayard also is well-represented in Saturday’s semifinal round. Advancing for the Tigers were Nathaniel Barker at 106, Brock Burry at 126, Beau Lake at 160, and Casey Miller at 220.

Three Garden County wrestlers will be in semifinal action. They include Ethan Nussbaum at 126, Gunner Roberson at 160 and Dallas Miller at 170.