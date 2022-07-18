Long captures Super Stock 50-lapper

Scott Long dedicated Saturday night’s racing to Dave Urwin, who passed away earlier this year. Long went out and dominated the Super Stock 50-lap main event in capturing four of five races/events on Saturday for his good friend Urwin.

Besides Long’s stellar racing, Dalton Gass had a perfect night capturing all three races in the competitive Minion division.

Other main event winners saw Chris Douglas capture the Warriors, Terry Gass the Farm Trucks, and Brian Harden in Vintage.

The Super Stock was the main race on the night and Long started the day with picking up the Quick Time award as well as winning the trophy dash. Long didn’t have the best heat race as he finished fourth behind Ken Long, who won the heat race followed by Terry Garton and Trent Rahmig.

The 50-lap main event was a different story. For the first eight laps it was a battle between Garton and Long. After eight laps into the race, Long found his way to the front rounding turn one and sped to the front on the back stretch. Once he took the lead, he stayed in front for the rest of the race.

The race for second, third, and fourth was heated as cars were jockeying positions and with a few cars dropping out because of car issues, Matt Franco’s No. 7 was running just right to take second on the night.

In the Minion division, Dalton Gass’ No. 2 black car had all the right settings as the youngster won the trophy dash and then topped the heat race and main event over Kallen Nuss for the triple win on the night.

Dalton’s dad, Terry, also had his pick-up running sharp come the main event. In the trophy dash and the heat race, it was Alvie Howell’s white pick-up that controlled the flow of the race. When it came to the main event, Howell and Gass were battling it out head-to-head all night. With about four laps to go, Howell inched ahead of Gass exiting turn one and into turn two. It was the backstretch where Gass gassed it up and retook the lead.

The battle was that close to the final lap. In the final lap, Howell went a little too wide in turn three and that was enough of a cushion for Gass to spring across the finish line for the win.

The Warriors division was also interesting as three different racers captured wins. Sean Ash won the trophy dash, but the heat race belonged to Randy Avolio.

That set up the main event race and Ash was controlling the race and had a good 10 car-length lead when there was a spinout that brought all the cars back together for the restart with about four laps to go. On the restart, Chris Douglas, who was in the second row of the restart, found his way to the front and captured the win.

The Vintage division saw Brian Harden and Kelly Kister split the races on the night. Harden capture the quick time but Kister won the trophy dash. The heat race saw Kister capture the win over Harden and Kirby Wilson. The main event was a different story as Harden snuck home for the win as Kister took second and Kevin Collins took third.

Racing will continue next Saturday with races at 6 p.m. with the Minions, Warriors, Farm Trucks, Limited Late Models, and the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers.

In two weeks, it will be a double night of racing with races on July 29 starting at 7 p.m. and races on July 30 at 6 p.m. The Legends and Bandoleros will be in town both nights for races.

Admission to the races are $10 for adults, kids 9-12 $6, kids 8 and under free, and discounts for seniors, veterans and military, and police/fire/EMS. During the races, the race track has been giving away girls and boy’s bikes to lucky youngsters along with other giveaways.

Quick Time

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Vintage – Brian Harden

Super Stock –Scott Long

Trophy Dash

Farm Trucks – Alvie Howell

Warriors – Sean Ash

Minions – Dalton Gass

Vintage – Kelly Kister

Super Stock – Scott Long

Warriors

Heat – 1, Randy Avolio; 2, Chris Douglas; 3, Sean Ash; 4, Chris Overmire; 5, Beth Cress; 6, Keegan Wise; 6, Abby Todd.

Main – 1, Chris Douglas; 2, Randy Avolio; 3, Sean Ash; 4, Chris Overmire; 5, Beth Cress; 6, Abby Todd; 7, Keegan Wise.

Farm Trucks

Heat – 1, Alvie Howell; 2, Allan Cress; 3, Terry Gass; 4, Chad Steele.

Main – 1, Terry Gass; 2, Alvie Howell; 3, Allan Cress; 4, Chad Steele.

Minions

Heat – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Bridger Wallace; 4, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 5, Porter Kelly; 6, Aly Simons; 7, Carson Moore; 8, Micheala Ashing.

Main – 1, Dalton Gass; 2, Kallen Nuss; 3, Porter Kelly; 4, Wyatt Blomenkamp; 5, Bridger Wallace; 6, Aly Simons; 7, Micheala Ashing; 8, Carson Moore.

Vintage

Heat – 1, Kelly Kister; 2, Brian Harden; 3, Kirby Wilson; 4, Nick Moore; 5, Mike Graves; 6, Kevin Collins.

Main – 1, Brian Harden; 2, Kelly Kister; 3, Kevin Collins; 4, Kirby Wilson; 5, Nick Moore; 6, Mike Graves.

Super Stock

Heat – 1, Ken Moore; 2, Terry Garton; 3, Trent Rahmig; 4, Scott Long; 5, Terry Gass; 6, Matt Franco; 7, Brayden Douglas.

Main – 1, Scott Long; 2, Matt Franco; 3, Terry Garton; 4, Terry Gass; 5, Brayden Douglas; 6, Ken Moore; 7, Trent Rahmig.