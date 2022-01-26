Long-lasting love for volleyball leads Mitchell's Bosard to University of Minnesota, Morris

After transferring, Bosard knew she wanted to make an impact on her team and an impression on the area coaches.

“I felt like it was one of my goals moving here because I knew I was going to come here. I felt like I’m going to come here for my senior year, I’m going to make it worth it and I’m going to go out and give it my all,” she said.

The Tigers volleyball fell to Syracuse 3-0 in the C1-5 District Final on Oct. 30, ultimately ending Bosard’s final high school volleyball season.

Bosard broke two records at Mitchell: most kills in a game with 30 and most kills in a season with 396. She also added 32 blocks and 409 digs.

“I’m also going to go for my team and also for these records. I’m going to go for everything I can possibly do and I’m going to do it to help us succeed.”

At Grand Island Northwest, Bosard finished her three years with 548 kills and 98 blocks.

On Jan. 7, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Minnesota, Morris and will major in sports psychology.