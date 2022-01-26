Long-lasting love for volleyball leads Mitchell's Bosard to University of Minnesota, Morris

Many athletes in the Panhandle play a sport for each season, which is true for Mitchell senior Macey Bosard. However, she has more love for one than the others.
Bosard started playing volleyball at a young age and it is all thanks to her mom holding a session at the local YMCA.
“I think (I started) in kindergarten, my mom had a little session that she ran at the (YMCA) and she put it on for like three weeks,” she said. “It was 3rd through 6th grade and I just jumped right in and started playing with them.”
Even though it isn’t the only sport she plays (basketball and track and field), volleyball is her favorite as she grew up with it.
“I think I just have a deeper love for volleyball,” she said. “It felt like something I was exceeding at, something I can be really good at and continue to love, even in college.”
Bosard transferred to Mitchell for her senior year after playing for Grand Island Northwest her first three years of high school.
“It was really fun,” Bosard said “I think coach (Kaitlin) Broussard did a great job of welcoming me and I’m really excited that I got to play with all my teammates because it’s probably one of the best seasons that I’ve had.”
After transferring, Bosard knew she wanted to make an impact on her team and an impression on the area coaches.
“I felt like it was one of my goals moving here because I knew I was going to come here. I felt like I’m going to come here for my senior year, I’m going to make it worth it and I’m going to go out and give it my all,” she said.
The Tigers volleyball fell to Syracuse 3-0 in the C1-5 District Final on Oct. 30, ultimately ending Bosard’s final high school volleyball season.
Bosard broke two records at Mitchell: most kills in a game with 30 and most kills in a season with 396. She also added 32 blocks and 409 digs.
“I’m also going to go for my team and also for these records. I’m going to go for everything I can possibly do and I’m going to do it to help us succeed.”
At Grand Island Northwest, Bosard finished her three years with 548 kills and 98 blocks.
On Jan. 7, she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Minnesota, Morris and will major in sports psychology.
“I just loved sports and I always thought I’d go to college for something, and as high school came along, I was like ‘I was going to college for volleyball. It’s my dream; I’m going to do it,’” she said. “I’m just so excited that I’ll be able to do it.”
Bosard has been named to the Star-Herald All-Region First Team and has been voted as the Player of the Year.
“I thought that was crazy,” Bosard said. “I was like ‘oh my gosh.’ I was really excited for it. I felt like it was a really big honor, and I was just really excited I could get it.”
She was also named the MaxPreps/AVCA Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-Sept. 26.
Volleyball All-Region Teams
Player of the Year: Macey Bosard – Mitchell
Coach of the Year: Kaitlin Broussard – Mitchell
First Team
S - Marjie Schmitt – Mitchell
S - Jaleigh McCartney – Chadron
OH - Macey Bosard – Mitchell
OH - Amauri Browning – Alliance
OH - Tatum Bailey – Chadron
OH - Alecca Campbell – Sidney
MH - Ruthie Loomis-Goltl – Bridgeport
MH - Demi Ferguson – Chadron
L - Rheagan Stanley – Sidney
Second Team
S - Kierra Miller – Bayard
S - Sydnee Winkler – Gering
OH - Maddie Ray – Gering
OH - Karsyn Leeling – Sidney
OH - Paige Horne – Scottsbluff
OH - Payton Burda – Scottsbluff
MH - Jaelynne Clarke – Alliance
MH - Caani Banks – Mitchell
L - Jacey Garrett – Chadron
