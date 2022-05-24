Longhorn Lushe sits in 6th at state

The opening round of the Class D boys state golf tournament on Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte as many athletes are looking to put this first round behind them going into day two.

Kimball freshman Kyler Lushe finished the day in sixth with an 81 as the lone golfer for the Longhorns.

Three other local golfers are playing as individuals. Hay Springs’ Gabe Varvel shot an 88 and is sitting in 30th. Creek Valley’s Elijah Schmid is in 39th with an 89 and Leyton’s Jason Jensen will head into the final round sitting in 87th with 114.

Crawford and Hemingford brought both teams after finishing the D-5 district in second and third place, respectively.

The Rams are sitting in 11th with a team score of 379 as John Nolan is leading the team with an 88 while sitting in 30th.

Crawford’s other finishers on Tuesday were Payton Swanson with 95, Rhett Flack and Roman Metz with a 98 apiece, and Mitchell Knode with 111.

Hemingford is sitting in 14th with 391 as Daren McConville paces the team with an 89 while sitting in 36th.

Other Bobcat golfers include Dax Powell (93) in 53rd, Drew Varner in 57th (94), Neo Powell in 88th (115) and Ethan Specht in 91st (118).

The final day will begin at 9 a.m. CST as everyone hopes to improve their scores.

Team Scores

North Platte St. Pats 321, Overton 344, Pender 347, Lawrence-Nelson 353, Thayer Central 356, Howells-Dodge 358, Loomis 366, Southern Valley 370, Wausa 372, Stanton 378, Crawford 379, Humphrey St. Francis 379, Perkins County 380, Hemingford 391, Neligh-Oakdale 406.

Individual Scores

Top 15

1, Teegan Sonneman, North Platte St. Pats, 69

2, Connor Hasenauer, North Platte St. Pats, 73

3, Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 78

3, Zachery Vanderwoort, Thayer Central, 78

3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 78

6, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 81

7, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 82

7, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 82

7, Jacob Klooz, Friend, 82

10, Cole Kramer Sandhills Valley, 83

10, Mitchell Kelly, Pender, 83

12, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 84

12, Cole Grovjohn, Howells-Dodge, 84

12, Matthew Phelps, North Platte St. Pats, 84

12, Colbi Smith, South Loup/Callaway/Arnold, 84

12, Nolan Burrell, Dundy County/Stratton, 84

Other Local Players

30, Gabe Varvel, Hay Springs, 88

30, John Nolan, Crawford, 88

36, Daren McConville, Hemingford 89

39, Elijah Schmid, Creek Valley, 90

53, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 93

57, Drew Varner, Hemingford, 94

60, Payton Swanson, Crawford, 95

69, Rhett Flack, Crawford, 98

69, Roman Metz, Crawford, 98

84, Mitchell Knode, Crawford, 111

87, Jason Jensen, Leyton, 114

88, Neo Powell, Hemingford, 115

91, Ethan Specht, Hemingford, 118

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

