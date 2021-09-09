Longhorns forfeit season

On Tuesday Sept. 7, Kimball High School head football coach Ben Aarestad announced that his team has forfeited the entirety of the 2021 season.

Prior to the announcement, the Longhorns had forfeited the first two games to start the season against the Hitchcock County Falcons and Leyton Warriors.

According to Kimball Athletic Director Ken Smith, the team, who plays 8-man football, only had seven players left following some players dropping out of the program.

“We would’ve been down to only seven boys after our numbers were so low and a couple of them decided to quit,” he said. “A lot of the freshmen parents aren’t allowing their boys to play because they are worried about them getting injured playing against just juniors and seniors. We’re not going to be having practices, (so) a lot of the boys transferred to cross country for this year.”

Banner County had a similar situation in 2015 with their 6-man program, in which they cut their program for the same reason and then brought it back in 2020 when the participation numbers went back up.

“It definitely means we will be a year behind next year in terms of playing again, a year behind with practices lost, a year behind from the game experience,” Smith said. “Obviously, that’s a huge concern.”