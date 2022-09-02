Loomis, Bridgeport's 'ground-and-pound' attack too much for Maxwell

MAXWELL — It's one thing to know that an opponent is going to run the ball.

It's another to stop them.

That was the case for the Maxwell football team on Friday night. Bridgeport's dominant ground-and-pound attack was the difference as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 63-26 victory.

"That's a very good football team," Maxwell coach Eamonn Feeney said. "A lot of good players, good coaches. That's the standard I want to be at. I want (Maxwell) to be considered a good football team and be that team that can lean on people and just run the ball to a victory.

"We knew exactly what they were going to do and they didn't care," Feeney said. "They just kept doing it and kept doing it and we couldn't stop them."

Bulldogs senior Kason Loomis scored six touchdowns as the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the year after losing to St. Pat's and Perkins County in the opening two weeks. Four of his scores came in the first half.

"That Loomis kid if very special," Feeney said. "We knew he was going to be the guy for them. He's been the guy the first two weeks and he's a beast. They just kept feeding him the ball and he breaks three, four or five tackles every single play. He's a heckuva ballplayer."

The Wildcats (1-1) trailed by 29 points early in the second after Loomis scored from 15 yards out just over two minutes into the second half, but Maxwell rallied late in the third quarter with two touchdowns in a span of 36 seconds — on a 15-yard touchdown reception by Tyce Cumming and a 27-yard fumble return by Kole Jones for his second score of the game.

Loomis added his final score on a 27-yard run with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 42-20 lead, but Trevor Cohn returned the ensuing kickoff 70-plus yards for a touchdown.

That's as close as Maxwell would come however as Chase McGrath caught a touchdown pass, and Peyton Abbott and Logan Metz had touchdown runs of 64- and 1 yards to close out the game.

"We got within two scores a couple of times and we just could not close the gap," Feeney said. "We just couldn't get off the field. They just kept grinding it and scoring. I would love to know the time of possession to see how long they had the ball."

The final two touchdowns were set up by interceptions, the Wildcats's third and fourth turnovers of the game.

Loomis rushed for four touchdowns in the half, — 30, 57, 1 and 21 yards. His first came just three plays after Kole Jones went 43-yards down the right sideline to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead about 4.1/2 minutes into the game.

The Wildcats hurt themselves with six penalties and three fumbles in the first half - two of which were lost and recovered deep in Wildcats territory.

The first was recovered at the Maxwell 1 and Loomis scored two plays later.

Maxwell also lost a fumble at its 31 with just over 11 seconds left in the half and Loomis burst up the middle for his fourth touchdown on the next snap.

"We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit," Feeney said. "It's hard to win games when you do things like that, and it's hard to even stay close in games when you do things like that. We have got to be better and not beat ourselves."​