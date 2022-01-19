 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lots of prep wrestling in Chadron this weekend
0 Comments

Lots of prep wrestling in Chadron this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lots of prep wrestling in Chadron this weekend

Gering's Keenan Allen looks for the pin against Chadron's Dalton Stewart on Dec. 2, 2021. Chadron will be hosting the Chadron High Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Chadron State.

 BRYANNA WINNER/Star-Herald file photo

High school wrestling will bring lots of visitors to Chadron this weekend.

The Chadron High Wrestling Tournament that dates back to 1985, will take place again in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tourney was not held last year, but was replaced by a dual tournament. This year both are on tap, with the duals taking over the mats on Friday and the tournament going full force on Saturday.

Eight teams from the larger schools will be involved in the duals. They are Alliance, Campbell County High of Gillette, Wyo., Chadron, Mead County from Longmont, Colo., Mitchell, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and Valentine. They will begin tangling at 10 a.m. Friday and are expected to continue through the late afternoon.

All of these teams, except Scottsbluff, have entered the tournament. More than a dozen other schools will be in the tourney as well. Those from Nebraska are Bayard, Bridgeport, Chase County, Crawford, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill and Perkins County at Grant.

Three South Dakota schools—Hill City, Newell and Pine Ridge—will also be in the tourney.

In addition, the tourney will include girls from eight Nebraska high schools that have added wrestling this year. They are Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron, Garden County, Hemingford, Mitchell, Ogallala and Valentine.

And, a boys’ junior varsity division is also on the agenda.

Chadron High Athletic Director Andy Pope said five mats will be utilized Saturday. Seven referees have been signed up to make the calls.

Admission each day will be $6 for adults and $5 for students.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff
Local

Cheyenne East tops Scottsbluff

The Scottsbluff boys and girls basketball teams, both ranked in the top five in Class B in Nebraska, crossed the border and took on Wyoming’s top five ranked Cheyenne East teams on Saturday.

WNFC wins at Winter Classic
Local

WNFC wins at Winter Classic

SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent 12 boys and girls teams ranging from U10 through U19 to compete at the Black Hills Ra…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News