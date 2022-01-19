Lots of prep wrestling in Chadron this weekend

High school wrestling will bring lots of visitors to Chadron this weekend.

The Chadron High Wrestling Tournament that dates back to 1985, will take place again in the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tourney was not held last year, but was replaced by a dual tournament. This year both are on tap, with the duals taking over the mats on Friday and the tournament going full force on Saturday.

Eight teams from the larger schools will be involved in the duals. They are Alliance, Campbell County High of Gillette, Wyo., Chadron, Mead County from Longmont, Colo., Mitchell, Ogallala, Scottsbluff and Valentine. They will begin tangling at 10 a.m. Friday and are expected to continue through the late afternoon.

All of these teams, except Scottsbluff, have entered the tournament. More than a dozen other schools will be in the tourney as well. Those from Nebraska are Bayard, Bridgeport, Chase County, Crawford, Garden County, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Kimball, Morrill and Perkins County at Grant.

Three South Dakota schools—Hill City, Newell and Pine Ridge—will also be in the tourney.