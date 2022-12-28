Loya’s passion now is running

Torrington senior cross country runner Aydan Loya had a significant improvement in his running prowess, finishing the season in fourth place in the Wyoming 3A cross country championships at Wyoming Indian High School.

Loya’s result at state even came as a surprise to Loya himself.

“It was great, it was a huge surprise to me. I honestly didn’t really think that I was going to do that well,” Loya said. “In past years, I would always kind of fall behind or choke at state. It was nice that I got in the top five.”

Loya attests to the huge improvement in his performances, feeling like he finally broke through a glass ceiling after winning the Gering Invite in September.

“I definitely felt a lot more competitive. I’ve also been more into running, I’m more…it’s like my passion now, it’s something I want to do. So I put a lot more work into it, it’s just way different.”

When Loya first started off running, his focus was not in the longer distances, but instead on sprinting.

“I started off a long time ago thinking I was going to be a sprinter in middle school. They gave us trials and I ended up taking last. So my coaches thought maybe I should try out distance and it started working out for me,” Loya said. “But I didn’t start getting that passion like I do now until these last couple years but once I kept on becoming more successful, that's what kept on motivating me to be the best that I could be.”

When it comes to a race, covering those 3.1 miles is just as much a mental challenge as it is a physical challenge. For Loya, overcoming nerves and anxiousness is one of the greatest challenges of a race.

“I’m usually pretty nervous, I think one of my biggest things is fighting my nerves. I usually try to convince myself that I’ve put all the work in that I was supposed to, and it won’t let me down during this,” Loya said.

Cross Country is, and always has been a community oriented sport. For Loya, the community of Torrington has been immensely supportive.

“I feel like I have great support, I feel like the community always follows up with what I’m doing,” Loya said. “Even if I go in town, or at work I get a lot of compliments on how my season went, and it’s great, I feel like my teammates look up to me and I feel like that motivates them to do as great as I do now.”

Loya has committed to Black Hills State University for cross country where he plans to major in business. Outside of school enjoys being outdoors with his friends.

Loya is this year’s Star-Herald All-Region Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

2022 Boys Cross Country All-Region Teams Runner of the Year: Aydan Loya, Torrington Coach of the Year: Rick Marez, Gering First Team Aydan Loya, Torrington Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff Bryce Carrillo, Gering Nathan Seiler, Gering Axton Stone, Gering Zeke Christiansen, Garden County Second Team Eli Marez, Gering Gage Ruzicka, Gering Greg Johns, Gordon-Rushville Nate Billey, Garden County James Adams, Scottsbluff Zane Hinman, Hemingford Third Team Noah Canas, Sidney Frank Johns, Gordon-Rushville Ty Brady, Crawford Ben Cassatt-Reina, Alliance Miles Wilson, Torrington Luke Ott, Morrill Fourth Team Gavin Sloan, Chadron Jashawn Davenport, Sidney Parker Wellnitz, Hay Springs Sully Wilson, Torrington Elijah Conley, Bridgeport Gavin Sloan, Chadron