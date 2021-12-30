Make this last season count

Golf is a sport that you can either play on your own or with your family. For Gering senior Emily Krzyzanowski, it’s the latter.
Krzyzanowski followed in the footsteps of her father and siblings and picked up a golf club around the time she could hold one.
“I decided to play golf because I grew up being on the golf course all the time, watching my dad play and my siblings getting into it since they were way older than me,” Krzyzanowski said. “I’ve just always been there and just seen it, so it made me want to start playing myself.”
Her brother, Erik golfed at Scottsbluff before going the collegiate route, playing at Gonzaga from 2011 to 2015. Her sister Kaitlyn played at both Scottsbluff and Gering before attending and playing for the University of South Dakota from 2013 to 2017.
Growing up, the Krzyzanowski’s would play different games and try to beat each other.
“We are competitive all the time, even when we are just practicing, and we try and play different games,” Krzyzanowski said. “Sometimes, we would play a normal scramble and there used to be a game we would play that involved a bunch of different colored sharpies and a color representing what you would get on a hole.”
She started her high school career for the Bearcats before transferring to rival Bulldogs in Gering for her senior year. This wasn’t the first time a Krzyzanowski transferred from Scottsbluff to Gering as Kaitlyn transferred prior to her junior year.
“It just had to do with things that were going on,” Krzyzanowski said. “My sister did start at Scottsbluff and then she switched, which is what happened to me too but for different reasons.”
Having grown up in the Scottsbluff Public School system, Krzyzanowski said she was afraid that she wouldn’t be welcome after transferring to Gering, but everyone welcomed her with open arms. The competitiveness is still the same between the schools though.
“Gering is a lot more relaxed,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun but I would say they are both the same competitive-wise. They still want to win; they still want to try their hardest, but I think Gering has been a lot more open to me.”
One of the coaches at Gering this year was her father, Kevin. Most of the time, it was good to have him by her side. Sometimes, however, it could be frustrating when needing some time for herself.
“It was good because he really knows my game so he can help me a lot more. But sometimes, it could be annoying because it’s your dad, so sometimes, it’s a little frustrating,” Krzyzanowski said. “…You might have differing views on what you should do in a certain situation, so sometimes that is where the problem is, but sometimes you just need time to yourself to clear your head.”
The Bulldogs viewed Krzyzanowski as a leader on the team and have asked her for help if the coaches were unavailable.
“Sometimes, during practices, they would ask me to look at their swing if the other coaches were busy,” she said. “They kind of did look to me as a leader but they also saw me as one of them.”
Prior to the announcement at districts of who would advance to state, everyone on the team was going over their scores, hoping they had a low enough one.
“We were all excited,” Krzyzanowski said. “As soon as people were done, we were all telling each other our scores, and we were trying to count it up to see what we were going to get as a team.”
At districts, the Bulldogs finished second as a team with a 415, which meant that they would all be going to the state tournament which took place Oct. 11 and 12.
“It was nice to be able to go as a team because they didn’t know if we were all going to be able to go as a team, so they were excited when we were able to,” Krzyzanowski said.
This year’s district tournament wasn’t the first that Krzyzanowski won. She finished first during her freshman season with an 85. This time around though, she took off 14 strokes to finish with 71.
“When I was a freshman, it was obviously my first districts so it was a lot more stressful,” she said. “My freshman year, I don’t think the people were as competitive as they were now when I was playing for districts.”
Now that she has finished her high school career, Krzyzanowski reflected on how her senior season went overall and how competitive it was.
“I think I did pretty good overall. I still think I could’ve done better,” she said. “In my personal opinion, it was a lot more competitive this year just because I was able to play with people that are more on my level the majority of the time and that really helps. Competitive wise with my team, I felt like we really pushed each other to do better.”
She finished in a tie for third at state with Bearcat Anna Kelley with a two-day total of 154, while Gering as a whole finished ninth.
She is unclear on where she wants to go for college but what she does know is that she wants to play golf at the collegiate level. Krzyzanowski is also thinking about her major and while she isn’t sure what she wants, she’s thinking about going into law.
Krzyzanowski has been named to the Star-Herald All-Region First team and has been voted as the Player of the Year by multiple coaches in the area.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.