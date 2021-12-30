Make this last season count

She started her high school career for the Bearcats before transferring to rival Bulldogs in Gering for her senior year. This wasn’t the first time a Krzyzanowski transferred from Scottsbluff to Gering as Kaitlyn transferred prior to her junior year.

“It just had to do with things that were going on,” Krzyzanowski said. “My sister did start at Scottsbluff and then she switched, which is what happened to me too but for different reasons.”

Having grown up in the Scottsbluff Public School system, Krzyzanowski said she was afraid that she wouldn’t be welcome after transferring to Gering, but everyone welcomed her with open arms. The competitiveness is still the same between the schools though.

“Gering is a lot more relaxed,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun but I would say they are both the same competitive-wise. They still want to win; they still want to try their hardest, but I think Gering has been a lot more open to me.”

One of the coaches at Gering this year was her father, Kevin. Most of the time, it was good to have him by her side. Sometimes, however, it could be frustrating when needing some time for herself.