Marek holds 3-stroke lead in Pro-Am, Clemens Carpet wins amateur portion

The Platte Valley Pro-Am continued at the Scotts Bluff Country Club on Saturday as the amateur field concluded with Clemens Carpet winning as a team and Brad Marek, who won last year, leads the pros after day two.

In the teams, Clemens Carpet made the jump from fourth after day one to winning with a final score of 176.9. The biggest jump in the standings came from BYTES/The Zone, who after day one, finished in 10th before climbing the standings to finish in second.

Marek was tied with Noah Hofman on Friday with a 68 before making some separation, shooting a 62 on Saturday to lead with a 130. His Saturday score was 10 under the course’s par of 72. Meanwhile, Hofman dropped down to a 3-way tie for 10th with a 140.

Of the field’s 56 golfers, 26 hit under par on Saturday compared to the 17 on day one.

Of the local golfers, Bearcats golf coach Brock Ehler finished the highest after shooting par to put himself in a tie with Derek Fibbs from Thorton, Colorado, for 17th.

Scotts Bluff Country Club pro Trevor Chesnut sits in a 6-way tie for 38th with a 152. Chesnut will tee off in the same group as his father Kevin at 7:40 a.m. with Alliance’s AJ Maser, who finished in 50th. Maser and Sidney’s Richard Haupt tied with a 161.

Lance Juelfs of Sidney finished the day with 76 to put his overall total so far to 153 for 43rd. Alliance’s Michael Gomez is tied with Adam Blake of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, for 44th. Richard Willey of Alliance sits in 53rd with a 164 and Torrington’s Kash Kaufman is in last with a 169.

The Pro-Am will conclude on Sunday with the professionals fighting for the win. Kaufman, Greg Arkin and Willey will get the day started at 7:30 a.m. as Jared Calkins, Andrew Beckler and Marek tee off at 10:20 a.m.

Day two results:

Top 15 teams

1. Clemens Carpet, 54.9-122, 176.9

2. BYTES/The Zone, 56.6-121, 177.6

3. Frontier Basement Solutions, 56.0-123, 179.0

4. Sam & Louie’s, 52.6-127, 179.6

5. Riverview GC/Spin &Span Cleaners, 57.3-125,182.2

6. Riverstone Bank, 56.4-126, 182.4

7. Smith Consulting, 58.0-125, 183.0

8. Ideal Linen, 55.5-129, 145.5

9. High Plains Budweiser, 55.7-127, 184.7

Scotty’s Drive In, 55.7-129, 184.7

Team Auto Center, 59.7-125, 184.7

12. Runza Sidney/Haupt Landscaping, 56.8-128, 184.8

13. Nossaman Petitt Law Firm, 57.1-128, 185.1

Viareo Wireless, 54.1-131, 185.1

15. Regional West Medical Center, 57.3-128, 185.3

Pro Results

1. Brad Marek, Berkeley, CA, 68-62, 130

2. Andrew Beckler, Topeka, KS, 69-64, 133

3. Jaren Calkins, Lander, WY, 69-66, 135

Derek Tolan, Coulder, CO, 69-66, 135

Griffin Wood, Phoenix, AZ, 69-66, 135

6. A.J Ott, Ft. Collins, CO, 67-69, 136

7. Sam Cyr, Wailuku, HI 72-65, 137

8. Jhared Hack, Las Vegas, NV, 71-68, 139

Coby Welsh, Highlands Ranch, CO, 70-69, 139

10. Tim Ailes, Delaware, OH, 70-70, 140

17. Brock Ehler, Scottsbluff, NE, 70-72, 142

38. Trevor Chesnut, Scottsbluff, NE, 77-75, 152

43. Lance Juelfs, Sidney, NE, 77-76, 153

44. Michael Gomez, Alliance, NE, 82-72, 154

50. Richard Haupt, Sidney, NE, 82-79, 161

AJ Maser, Alliance, NE, 84-77, 161

53. Richard Willey, Alliance, NE, 79-86, 165

56. Kash Kaufman, Torrington, WY, 84-85, 169