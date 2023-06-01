Kellon Harris’ career with the Bearcats is over but his time playing basketball in Scottsbluff is not.

The 6-foot-1 guard for the state-qualifying Scottsbluff High School the past two seasons made his commitment to the Western Nebraska Community College men’s program official on Thursday afternoon.

He is the third member of his family to play for the Cougars. His father, Anthony, was a member of the program from 1991-93; and his brother, Trent, was with the Cougars from 2015-18 before he finished his college career at Northern Colorado.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Harris said. “From (being) a little kid I’ve wanted to play at the next level. (WNCC) is close to home and (Cougars) Coach (Billy Engel) has always been looking out for me, checking up on me. He made me feel like this is the right place.”

The Cougars are holding basketball camps this week, and Engel said he can recall when Harris — who is one of the instructors now — was one of the camp attendees.

“He’s a young man who has come a long way,” Engel said. “When it comes to skill set, he shoots (the basketball) well, he handles it well. He is athletic, he can do different things around the rim and he can finish with both hands. Skill set-wise, talent-wise, size-wise, he has really grown and made a lot of improvements and I’m just really excited to see that continue.”

Harris, who plans to study sports medicine, feels his shooting percentage has been one area where he has made the biggest stride with over the past few years.

“My jumper was kind of bad up until junior year,” Harris said with a smile.

Engel said Harris going through a full-year college weight training program and the day-to-day competition at the next level will continue his development as a player.

“Even when it comes to just simple defensive rotation,” Engel said.

“Going against bigger, stronger, more athletic and more-talented guys, even in just a day-to-day practice setting. I think going through that, especially during his first semester, I think that will do some really good things for Kellon.”

As for if Harris could step in right away for the Cougars.

“We’ll see how it all kind of plays out,” Engel said. “Right now we’re looking at taking a year to get feet settled and really grow, gain some strength and skill set. Just get comfortable with the level and comfortable with the physicality.

“But when you look at the talent level and the skill set, I think Kellon is skilled enough right now to step in and be good enough to make shots at our level,” Engel said. “We’ll see when everybody gets on campus and what it looks like in head-to-head competition. I don’t think he’s far away from being an impact player at our level.”

Harris is among a recruiting class that Engel said is coming together but shows potential.

“We’re busy at camp this week but it’s that time of the year where you win a lot of games with how you’re recruiting in the offseason,” Engel said. “We are really excited about a couple of guards and some wings that we have signed, and we just signed a really skilled big man last week. We’re moving in the right direction but still have a couple pieces left to fill.”