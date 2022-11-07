Mesa Mavericks rally past Eagles, win in overtime

It was a tale of two halves Saturday. The Chadron State Eagles had a 24-3 halftime lead, but the Colorado Mesa Mavericks outscored the hosts 28-7 in the second half to tie the score at 31-31 with 22 seconds remaining in regulation and then won the game 38-37 in overtime.

The Mavericks had first possession in overtime, and, on the third play, scored on a 19-yard pass from quarterback Gavin Herberg to Jacob Whitmer in the end zone. It was the Mavs’ first lead since they were ahead 3-0 midway in the first period. Lucas Ruiz-Diaz kicked the extra point that proved to be the winning point.

Chadron State used six plays to score its overtime touchdown. Massive tailback Jalen Starks leaped into the endzone from two yards out for the score after he’d rushed three times for 18 yards during the 25-yard drive.

During Starks’ TD, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Mesa. That put the ball on the 1 ½-yard line for the conversion attempt, so the Eagles decided to go for two points.

Starks got the hand off again, but he was immediately downed shy of the goal line, ending the game.

“It came down to that last play,” Chadron State Coach Jay Long said. “It was a heartbreaker for our guys and particularly the 15 seniors who were playing their last game at home. I feel horrible for them. If we’d scored on that play, we’d all be feeling great now, but we didn’t.”

It was Chadron State’s 12th overtime game. The most recent was two years ago when Ruiz-Diaz booted a 38-yard field goal to give Mesa a 10-7 win in Grand Junction. Chadron State is now 6-6 in overtime games.

Both teams have now won three times this fall. The Eagles are 3-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Mavericks are 2-6.

Mesa scored first Saturday on Ruiz-Diaz’s 40-yard field goal midway in the first period, the Eagles dominated the remainder of the opening half both offensively and defensively.

Chadron State tied the score when Gunnar Jones kicked a 22-yard field goal with 2:42 left in the first period. It was set up when Grant Swenson threw a wobbly end-around pass to fellow wideout Tommy Thomas for a 29-yard gain.

The Eagles posted three touchdowns in the second period to build their halftime bulge.

Starks scored the first and third TDs on runs of one and three yards, sandwiched around a 12-yard pass from quarterback Heath Beemiller to wide receiver Ahlonte Hair.

The first scoring drive was comprised of six running plays, none of them longer than eight yards, after Mesa was called for roughing the passer.

The second drive involved 10 plays for 63 yards that opened with two Beemiller-to-Hair passes for 17 yards and included three Dorian Collier rushes for 26 yards before Hair caught the touchdown toss in the end zone.

The Eagles also scored two minutes before halftime on a 49-yard drive that featured Beemiller’s passes of 14 yards to Ali Musa and 18 yards to Ro Abercrombie, to set the pins for Starks’ 3-yard bolt up the middle.

Along with the three-touchdown lead on the scoreboard, Chadron State owned a 232-to-31-yard total offense margin at halftime. Much of that was because the Eagles’ defense had sacked the Mavericks’ two alternate quarterbacks—Kia’i Keone and Herberg—seven times for 40 yards in losses, and the passes they completed netted just 46 yards.

Keone and Herberg got the call because Mesa’s primary quarterback, Karst Hunter, who had completed 162 of the Mavs’ 182 passes in the first eight games this fall, was on the trip but did not suit up for the game.

The complexion of the game was much different in the second half. The Mesa quarterbacks threw some crisp passes adding up to more than 300 yards and Eagles never sacked them again.

Both Keone and Herberg hit the Mavericks’ tall and talented receivers with long touchdown passes in the third quarter. Keone connected with Keenan Brown on a 46-yard strike and Herberg hit Whitmer with a 47-yard shot.

Suddenly the score was 24-17.

The Eagles retaliated late in the third by going 47 yards in 10 plays after Thomas returned the kickoff 28 yards. The big gainer was an 18-yard pass to Swenson. Five plays later, Beemiller rolled out and fired a dart that Swenson caught in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown. CSC was back on top by two touchdowns.

However, 15 seconds into the fourth quarter, Harberg found Brown wide open and hit him with a 36-yard TD pass.

. It looked as if the Eagles had the Mavs right where they wanted them after Jones’ 45-yard punt went out of bounds at the Mavericks’ two.

But on the first play, Herberg, throwing out of the end zone, hit Brown, who made a diving catch at midfield for a 48-yard gain, then found Whitmer with a 29-yard shot at the CSC 19.

With the clock running down, things got dicey.

Mesa continued to drive and picked up a first and goal at the Eagles’ eight. With just over a minute remaining, Mesa’s Myles Newble attempted to run wide. CSC linebacker Joey Geil sniffed out the play and engulfed him for a 12-yard loss. Even though Newble is a running back and was not injured, a referee assessed the Eagles for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, moving the ball back to the CSC six.

Next, Chadron State was called for pass interference in the end zone, giving the visitors a first and goal at the two. The first three plays went for naught before Herberg ran straight ahead and dove into the endzone for the touchdown with 22 seconds left. After Ruiz-Diaz added the extra point, the game was headed for overtime.

Mesa finished with 438 total net yards, gaining 407 of them in the second half. The Mavs managed just 34 yards rushing, but Herberg completed 20 of 31 passes for 296 yards and Keone eight of 13 for 106. Brown caught 10 of the passes for 195 yards while Whitmer grabbed six the 120 and both scored two touchdowns.

The Eagles had 370 total yards, including 150 yards rushing. Collier carried 13 times for 90 yards and Starks 22 for 69. Beemiller completed 24 of 36 passes for 191 yards. Thomas caught six for 68 and Hair six for 57.

Both teams had some busy tacklers. Freshman linebacker Ritchie McCormack paced the Eagles with 10. Geil made nine, Hunter O’Connor seven and both Brendan Brehmer and Harvey Reynolds six.

Liban Shongolo led Mesa with 12, followed by Siaosi Finau with 10 and Kaden Stewart and Nathan Derrick with nine.

The Eagles will conclude their season this Saturday at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.