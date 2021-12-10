Minatare boys, Sioux County girls earn wins

MINATARE – It was a 5-on-5 match-up for the Minatare and Sioux County boys basketball teams Friday night in Minatare with neither team having substitutes.
After a tight first half where Minatare led 18-13, the Indians opened the third quarter on a 17-0 run to earn the 47-30 win over the Warriors.
The girl’s contest was the opposite. Minatare had a 2-0 lead, but that was it as the Warrior girls outscored Minatare 43-7 in the first half to earn the 65-20 win.
Both boys’ coaches said it was an interesting contest with both teams playing with no subs. Only one player fouled out in the contest as Minatare played with four players for the final six minutes of the contest.
“For us, it was interesting because (in the past) we haven’t had to deal with playing four on five yet and tonight was the first game,” Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said. “All five guys right from the get-go were out there making plays, which they haven’t done all season. You could see the improvement on the court.
“But, when we got thrown into that four-on-five situation, they had the commitment of rising up to the occasion. Sioux County is nothing to look over. They are still a good team and those guys hustle and they gave us everything we could handle.”
Sioux County head coach Chris Klein said his team played strong in the first half, only trailing by five at halftime. It was the start of the second half that was the difference in the contest.
“We played pretty good the first half,” Klein said. “We started off a little slow and then hit a couple shots before halftime. We missed a lot of easy ones and we could have been up.”
Klein said the second half was the difference in the contest.
“The tale of the game was the start of the second half,” he said. “I told the boys at halftime that we had to come out with a little bit more energy. Minatare came out and made two shots right away because we kind of flat. From there, it was hard to get any momentum.”
The first quarter was tight as both squads were tied at four with 2:15 to play. Minatare’s Anthony Benavides nailed a three and Fred Torres hit a bucket to give the Indians the 9-4 lead after one period.
The second quarter saw Minatare jump to an 18-8 lead only to watch Sioux County score the final five points of the quarter on a bucket by Shane Gluth and a 3-pointer by Jack Hunter to trail Minatare 18-13.
Ozuna said the second half start was key to the win.
“We had a good start to the second half and we built on that lead,” Ozuna said. “The guys came out and executed. At the end of the game, we had guys that nearly collapsed from working so hard. Sioux County gave us everything we could handle. They are a good team, too.”
Minatare opened the third on a 17-0 run behind seven points from Torres to lead 35-13. Sioux County stopped the streak as Hunter hit two free throws with 1:52 to play and then Josh Perez nailed a three to cut the lead to 35-18. Minatare got the last shot of the quarter to lead 37-18 after three.
Minatare started the fourth as Kale Gibbons scored the first six points to lead 43-18. Sioux County came back with six straight of their own to trail 43-24 and closed out the game as Tucker Monroe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fall 47-30.
Minatare was led by Gibbons with 17 points followed by Gomez with 16. Torres also chipped in 11 points.
Sioux County was led in scoring by Hunter with 11 points followed by Gluth with eight.
While the boy’s contest was 5-on-5, the girls contest had plenty of players. The game started out as if Minatare was going for an upset at Corina Meyers hit the opening bucket of the contest. After that, Skylar Edmund hit a shot to tie the contest followed by back-to-back buckets by Beth Krein and then seven straight from Britney Klein for a 15-2 lead. Sioux County led 21-4 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter saw Sioux County score the first seven points before Minatare’s Meyers hit a 3-pointer. Sioux County then went on a 13-0 run to lead 41-7 and led 43-9 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Sioux County outscore Minatare 17-11 in a competitive eight minutes that saw the Warriors lead 60-20 after three. The fourth quarter was a running clock as Sioux County scored just six points but held Minatare scoreless to get the 65-20 win.
Beth Krein led Sioux County in scoring with 12 points followed by 11 from Megan Comstock and eight points each from Hannah Krein and Britney Klein, and seven points each from Kaylee Juhnke and Kailey Klein.
Minatare was led in scoring by Meyers with eight points followed by Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales with six.
Boys Game
Sioux County 4 9 5 12 – 30
Minatare 9 9 19 10 – 47
SIOUX COUNTY
Jack Hunter 11, Shane Gluth 8, Tucker Monroe 6, Josh Perez 3, Logan Monroe 2.
MINATARE
Kale Gibbons 17, Joe Gomez 16, Fred Torres 11, Anthony Benavides 3, Aaron Suhr 0.
Girls Game
Sioux County 21 22 17 5 – 65
Minatare 4 5 11 0 – 20
SIOUX COUNTY
Beth Krein 12, Megan Comstock 11, Hannah Krein 8, Britney Klein 8, Kailey Klein 7, Kaylee Juhnke 7, Rachel Krein 6, Skylar Edmund 4, Ashley Hunter 2.
MINATARE
Corina Meyers 8, Jazmin Calihua-Gonzales 6, Jordyn Taylor-Lopez 4, Lluvia Calihua-Gonzales 2.