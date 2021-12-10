Minatare boys, Sioux County girls earn wins

“We had a good start to the second half and we built on that lead,” Ozuna said. “The guys came out and executed. At the end of the game, we had guys that nearly collapsed from working so hard. Sioux County gave us everything we could handle. They are a good team, too.”

Minatare opened the third on a 17-0 run behind seven points from Torres to lead 35-13. Sioux County stopped the streak as Hunter hit two free throws with 1:52 to play and then Josh Perez nailed a three to cut the lead to 35-18. Minatare got the last shot of the quarter to lead 37-18 after three.

Minatare started the fourth as Kale Gibbons scored the first six points to lead 43-18. Sioux County came back with six straight of their own to trail 43-24 and closed out the game as Tucker Monroe hit back-to-back 3-pointers to fall 47-30.

Minatare was led by Gibbons with 17 points followed by Gomez with 16. Torres also chipped in 11 points.

Sioux County was led in scoring by Hunter with 11 points followed by Gluth with eight.