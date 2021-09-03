Minatare tops Banner County, 28-7

MINATARE – The Minatare Indians scored 22 second-half points to register a 28-7 win over Banner County in a 6-man football game Friday night at Minatare.

Six-man games are usually high scoring, but this game had plenty of defense. Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said there was plenty of defense, especially in the first half where the two teams combined for just six points.

Minatare got on the scoreboard first as Joe Gomez hooked up with Kale Gibbons for a 16-yard pass play.

The defense continued in the second half as both squads were playing well defensively. Minatare was driving late and Banner County force a fumble and took over the ball with three minutes left in the half. But that was it for scoring in the first half.

The second half started lightning fast as Jackson Schwartz took the opening kickoff and raced 60 yards to the endzone for a quick score. Logan Gomez then kicked the PAT for two points to give Minatare a 14-0 lead.

Minatare got the ball back again and scored another touchdown as Joe Gomez found Gibbons once more on a 16-yard pass play for a 20-0 lead with 4:48 to play in the third.