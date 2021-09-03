Minatare tops Banner County, 28-7

MINATARE – The Minatare Indians scored 22 second-half points to register a 28-7 win over Banner County in a 6-man football game Friday night at Minatare.
Six-man games are usually high scoring, but this game had plenty of defense. Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said there was plenty of defense, especially in the first half where the two teams combined for just six points.
Minatare got on the scoreboard first as Joe Gomez hooked up with Kale Gibbons for a 16-yard pass play.
The defense continued in the second half as both squads were playing well defensively. Minatare was driving late and Banner County force a fumble and took over the ball with three minutes left in the half. But that was it for scoring in the first half.
The second half started lightning fast as Jackson Schwartz took the opening kickoff and raced 60 yards to the endzone for a quick score. Logan Gomez then kicked the PAT for two points to give Minatare a 14-0 lead.
Minatare got the ball back again and scored another touchdown as Joe Gomez found Gibbons once more on a 16-yard pass play for a 20-0 lead with 4:48 to play in the third.
The Minatare defense stiffened as Gibbons got an interception. After the interception, the Indians scored again with 3:03 left in the third on a 2-yard run by Joe Gomez followed by Logan Gomez getting the PAT kick for two points and a 28-0 lead.
Minatare got another interception with 2:43 to play in the third as Jakoby Botts picked off the pass.
Minatare, however, couldn’t score as the Banner County held the Indians on fourth down to take over on the 13-yard line in the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was just like the first quarter with plenty of defense. Banner County and Minatare held each other on fourth downs. A big play came late in the game as Banner County recovered a Minatare fumble and they capitalized as Jacob Parsons scored on a 44-yard run to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard. Parson also ran in the PAT for a point to make the score 28-7 with 1:29 to play.
Banner County 0 0 0 7 – 7
Minatare 6 0 22 0 – 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M – Joe Gomez 16-yard pass to Kale Gibbons (PAT failed), 6-0.
Third Quarter
M -- Jackson Schwartz 60-yard kickoff return (Logan Gomez kick), 14-0.
M – Joe Gomez 16-yard pass to Kale Gibbons (PAT failed), 20-0.
M – Joe Gomez 2-yard run (Logan Gomez run), 28-0.
Fourth Quarter