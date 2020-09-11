Mistakes cost Minatare in 50-26 loss to Wallace

MINATARE — Costly mistakes proved to be the difference as Minatare falls 50-26 to Wallace on Friday.
“The difference was mistakes,” JJ Ozuna, Minatare’s head coach, said. “They had way less than we did. We shout ourselves in the foot way too many times.”
Ozuna said the biggest difference was the first half.
“We had that bend, but don’t break mentality to begin with,” Ozuna said. “We were able to bounce back after some mistakes, but after so many mistakes, it’s tough to come back. Especially against a good team like Wallace.”
Down 30-8 at halftime, Minatare’s Haydon Olds scored a touchdown on the opening drive to cut Wallace’s lead to 30-14 and gave the Indians the momentum.
On Minatare’s next possession, a 33-yard catch by Carlos Martinez setup another Olds touchdown. Olds scored from 4 yards out to close the gap 30-20.
After a defensive stop forced a turnover on downs by Wallace, Minatare was driving down the field when Wildcats’ Carson Glunz intercepted a Dario Rodriguez pass and returned it for the touchdown with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. Wallace went up 36-20 on the interception return.
Olds again found the endzone at the beginning of the fourth quarter to cut into Wallace’s lead, 36-26.
Glunza again hit paydirt with 3:19 left in the game to give Wallace the 42-26 lead. The Wildcats’ two-point run by Hadley Sayer was stuffed by the Indians’ defense.
On their next possession, Minatare chewed up a good chunk of yardage switching to a no-huddle offense, but turned it over on downs with 2 minutes left to play.
With 1:49 to go, Wallace added another touchdown to take the 50-26 lead. On their ensuing possession, Minatare ran the clock out.
Ozuna said he was pleased with how his team kept fighting.
“We had them on the edge,” he said. “Not to take anything away from Wallace, but the score doesn’t tell the whole tale of this game. Our guys played hard and we had some good plays. I’m just proud of them for not self-destructing.”
Ozuna said his team did a lot of positive things on the field.
“We’ve seen a lot of good things, it’s just those mental errors,” he said. “I wasn’t too hard on the guys because there’s so much good stuff that came out of this game.”
