Mistakes cost Minatare in 50-26 loss to Wallace

Glunza again hit paydirt with 3:19 left in the game to give Wallace the 42-26 lead. The Wildcats’ two-point run by Hadley Sayer was stuffed by the Indians’ defense.

On their next possession, Minatare chewed up a good chunk of yardage switching to a no-huddle offense, but turned it over on downs with 2 minutes left to play.

With 1:49 to go, Wallace added another touchdown to take the 50-26 lead. On their ensuing possession, Minatare ran the clock out.

Ozuna said he was pleased with how his team kept fighting.

“We had them on the edge,” he said. “Not to take anything away from Wallace, but the score doesn’t tell the whole tale of this game. Our guys played hard and we had some good plays. I’m just proud of them for not self-destructing.”

Ozuna said his team did a lot of positive things on the field.

“We’ve seen a lot of good things, it’s just those mental errors,” he said. “I wasn’t too hard on the guys because there’s so much good stuff that came out of this game.”

