Mitchell basketball downs Morril in first home game

Both Mitchell teams came out with wins in their first home games of the year against the Morrill Lions. After the overtime win against Alliance on Friday, the girls downed the Lions 65-30.

“We’ve just been struggling with some consistency and it felt good to finally get some offensive flow going,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said. “It was good to have a home game, I think that helped being able to shoot in our own gym. Those games like the one last night takes a lot out of you, so I think the girls are ready for a little break.”

Once the Mitchell girls won 6-3, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run until the Lions were able to get the final three points of the first frame.

The first three points of the second for Morrill were all scored on separate fouls. Both teams struggled with fouls throughout the game.

“We need to get in a better defensive position. We talked about that at half, we talked about that after the game,” Harvey said.

The second half was pretty much the same as the first, Mitchell controlling the ball. The Tigers outscored the Lions 14-7 in the third. The Lions never gave up and fought until the end, even though they would only score 10 points to Mitchell’s 14.