Mitchell basketball downs Morril in first home game

Both Mitchell teams came out with wins in their first home games of the year against the Morrill Lions. After the overtime win against Alliance on Friday, the girls downed the Lions 65-30.
“We’ve just been struggling with some consistency and it felt good to finally get some offensive flow going,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said. “It was good to have a home game, I think that helped being able to shoot in our own gym. Those games like the one last night takes a lot out of you, so I think the girls are ready for a little break.”
Once the Mitchell girls won 6-3, the Tigers went on a 12-0 run until the Lions were able to get the final three points of the first frame.
The first three points of the second for Morrill were all scored on separate fouls. Both teams struggled with fouls throughout the game.
“We need to get in a better defensive position. We talked about that at half, we talked about that after the game,” Harvey said.
The second half was pretty much the same as the first, Mitchell controlling the ball. The Tigers outscored the Lions 14-7 in the third. The Lions never gave up and fought until the end, even though they would only score 10 points to Mitchell’s 14.
The Tigers will have a week off to prepare for their next games and coach Harvey believes that the team needs to work on their consistency.
“We just need to get a little more consistency with the offensive sets that we’re running,” Harvey said. “We need to get our inside game back to where it was when we started this season and once we get that, it seems like our shooters are coming around where we’ll have a complete offense.”
The Tigers will play in the Cabela’s Holiday tournament on Dec. 27 while the Lions will travel to Sioux County for a tournament on Dec. 20.
Next it was the boys turn and the Tigers were able to take the win 41-24 after the loss to Alliance the night before.
“It was huge to go into the holiday break on a positive note. It was our first game at home, it was the first time we were playing a Class C school as opposed to our B schedule to start off the year,” Tiger coach Marty Gillen said. “It was nice to show the boys there is light at the end of the tunnel and to keep working.”
Both teams started off slow as the score seemed to not move for three minutes at 4-2.
Each team was able to score two more points to put the first quarter score at 6-4. The second quarter was where the Tigers were able to pull away.
Mitchell outscored Morrill 16-6 in the second to put distance between them, making the halftime score 22-10.
“We just had to slow things down. We were trying to rush things a little too much in the first quarter and I’ve got to give credit to my players and my coaching staff,” Gillen said. “They got everyone calmed down when the coach called timeout and we got everybody ready to go. They boys went out there and executed like they were supposed to.”
The leading scorer for the Tigers was Easton Anderson with 16 followed by Carter Reisig with 8. Andon Pittman and Gavin Dunkel were both in double-figures leading the Lions with 10 apiece.
Just like with the girls, Mitchell will have a week off before its next game and there are multiple aspects that need to be worked on.
“I'll get with the staff, we need to slow down and we need to execute our zone offense,” Gillen said. “We’re not seeing all of our angles and back sides on that yet but our man offense is really clicking and our boys are buying in and doing a great job.”
The Mitchell boys will be playing in Cabela’s Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 while Morrill will travel to Sioux County for a tournament on Dec. 20.
Girls Game
Morrill- 6 7 7 10 - 30
Mitchell- 18 19 14 14 - 65
MORRILL
Kinzley Hess 7, Katelyn Ott 6, Brooklin Hess 5, Brooklyn Brown 5, Graci McCarty 5, Avree Blair 2.
MITCHELL
Macey Bosard 13, Elena Guzman 12, Janay Wurdeman 12, Caani Banks 8, Marjie Schmitt 8, Addison Lashley 4, Grace Martin 4, Anna Cheek 2, Tegan Martin 2.
Boys Game
Morrill 4 6 8 6 - 24
Mitchell 6 16 11 8 - 41
MORRILL
Andon Pittman 10, Gavin Dunkel 10, Ryder Lind 3, Conrad Seier 1.
MITCHELL
Easton Anderson 16, Carter Reisig 8, Tyler Jackson 6, Tucker Thomas 4, Carmelo Ayala 3, Ethan Thyne 3, Desmonde Smith 1.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.