Mitchell boys advance to WTC semifinals

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys advance to the semifinal round of the Western Trails Conference basketball tournament after their big win over Kimball Thursday night, 79-30.
The game saw the entire Mitchell bench get playing time, with seven of the 13 players scoring, four in double digits.
“We’re pretty deep,” junior Austin Thyne said. “We played a lot of guys, and I think we played as a unit. It was fun.”
Thyne got the game going with a quick steal and layup within the first minute of the game. Mitchell didn’t let Kimball in the game until about halfway through the first quarter after Kimball’s Roy Tarango hit a couple of free throws.
The Tigers never gave up the lead and went into the second half with a 34-point lead. A couple back-to-back three-pointers from senior Rylan Aguallo got the ball rolling in the third quarter. Kimball answered with a three from Tarango and a pair of baskets from senior Christian Allen Van Pelt and freshman Wyatt Cords.
It wasn’t enough for the Longhorns, and soon the running clock activated after Thyne hit his third three of the evening to pull ahead 64-24 in the third.
Mitchell’s bench came to play for the fourth quarter, and the gym boomed with applause when junior Carmelo Ayala sunk a three with under a minute left in the game, the Tigers only basket of the fourth quarter.
Thyne led the night’s scoring with 21 points, followed closely behind by Francisco Barrios with 20. The top scorers for the Longhorns were Torango and Van Pelt with eight apiece.
The Tigers will face off against Gordon-Rushville for Friday night’s semi-final game. This will be the two teams’ second meet-up within the week, the Tigers having topped the Mustangs 77-58 last Friday.
“Tomorrow we just have to stay focused,” Thyne said. “We beat them last week, so we just have to come in and do our job. Take care of business.”
Mitchell (13-7) 28 25 23 3 – 79
Kimball (0-13) 8 11 7 4 – 30
MITCHELL
Austin Thyne 21, Francisco Barrios 20, Rylan Aguallo 14, Carter Reisig 11, Jaron Anderson 6, Camelo Ayala 3, Francisco Alvizar 2.
KIMBALL
Roy Tarango 8, Christian Allen Van Pelt 8, Cole Henton 7, Wyatt Cords 4, Ethan Ratzlaff 3.