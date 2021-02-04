Mitchell boys advance to WTC semifinals

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys advance to the semifinal round of the Western Trails Conference basketball tournament after their big win over Kimball Thursday night, 79-30.

The game saw the entire Mitchell bench get playing time, with seven of the 13 players scoring, four in double digits.

“We’re pretty deep,” junior Austin Thyne said. “We played a lot of guys, and I think we played as a unit. It was fun.”

Thyne got the game going with a quick steal and layup within the first minute of the game. Mitchell didn’t let Kimball in the game until about halfway through the first quarter after Kimball’s Roy Tarango hit a couple of free throws.

The Tigers never gave up the lead and went into the second half with a 34-point lead. A couple back-to-back three-pointers from senior Rylan Aguallo got the ball rolling in the third quarter. Kimball answered with a three from Tarango and a pair of baskets from senior Christian Allen Van Pelt and freshman Wyatt Cords.

It wasn’t enough for the Longhorns, and soon the running clock activated after Thyne hit his third three of the evening to pull ahead 64-24 in the third.