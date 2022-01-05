Mitchell boys and girls split games against the Bayard Tigers

“When they hit a three, we came back and hit another three, and what I was telling the girls, was that we win this on the defensive end. We had a good lead, we just needed to play good solid defense and that was what I was trying to get the girls to do. Get good defensive position, guard the three point line,” Harvey said.

“We didn’t do as good of a job as we should have, but in the end they stepped up and free throws were huge for us.”

In a close game such as this, the resolve of the Mitchell girls was put to the test.

“We’re in these close games and a lot of what I tell the girls is that we’re not taking good care of the ball, so we’re almost beating ourselves, so if we do that, and take care of the ball we can really stretch our lead,” Harvey said.

On the boys side however, it wasn’t the same story as the Mitchell boys were not able to stay in another competitive contest.

The Mitchell boys were in a close contest going into the fourth quarter trailing Bayard 37-39, unfortunately the Mitchell boys succumbed to the Bayard Tigers 57-53.

Like the girls, the boys also started off scoring rather slowly