Mitchell boys and girls split games against the Bayard Tigers

In a battle for Tiger supremacy, the Mitchell basketball boys and girls matched up against the Tigers from Bayard for two close fought contests between the teams, the Mitchell boys losing to Bayard by a final score of 57-53, and the Mitchell girls winning against Bayard 47-43.
The evening of varsity Basketball started off on almost level pegging, but a slow start from both teams led to the first quarter of play ending 11-10 in favor of Bayard. In part some of the lack of offensive firepower can be chalked up the defensive prowess of the teams.
“I thought we played defense well, but on offense we struggled to get some things going, and struggled with offensive rebounding, that was our biggest thing tonight,” Bayard coach Zach Nesbitt
The Mitchell Tiger girls struggled early on, but managed to find their footing soon afterward.
“Bayard came out in a 1-3-1 defense, which we haven’t seen a lot of so it took us a little bit to see the openings, coming out of the holiday break we had a three day tournament and it was tough, we just have to get back to shooting and gain some confidence, just see a shot go down and then I think the girls were more confident,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said.
Another struggle the Mitchell Tiger girls had early on was playing with discipline as several players got into foul trouble.
“We just need to move our feet on defense, just be in better defensive position so we we’re not committing those fouls and box out so we don’t give them any second chances,” Harvey said.
With the game winding down, at the four minute mark in the fourth quarter, Bayard was down 37-29, but a timeout from Nesbitt proved to be a turning point as Bayard eventually brought the game to within three points.
“I think we’re a little sick to be honest, and I think at the end of the game they realized it was coming to the end so the girls started to fight a little harder, I think we just a lot of fight in the last four minutes. That was sort of the fight we were looking for all game,” Nesbitt said.
Although the Bayard Tigers were unable to pull of the late game heroics in Mitchell, there is something to gain out of this for them.
“You know, anytime you play a good team like Mitchell it’s always a positive. I’d rather make sure we walk out of the game and have learned something, because that’s what really bring it all together in these big runs, I think we learned a lot tonight and that we can get it going down the stretch,” Nesbitt said.
On the other hand, the Mitchell Tiger girls had to make sure to not give in to the extra fight of the Bayard girls to not let the game slip away from them.
“When they hit a three, we came back and hit another three, and what I was telling the girls, was that we win this on the defensive end. We had a good lead, we just needed to play good solid defense and that was what I was trying to get the girls to do. Get good defensive position, guard the three point line,” Harvey said.
“We didn’t do as good of a job as we should have, but in the end they stepped up and free throws were huge for us.”
In a close game such as this, the resolve of the Mitchell girls was put to the test.
“We’re in these close games and a lot of what I tell the girls is that we’re not taking good care of the ball, so we’re almost beating ourselves, so if we do that, and take care of the ball we can really stretch our lead,” Harvey said.
On the boys side however, it wasn’t the same story as the Mitchell boys were not able to stay in another competitive contest.
The Mitchell boys were in a close contest going into the fourth quarter trailing Bayard 37-39, unfortunately the Mitchell boys succumbed to the Bayard Tigers 57-53.
Like the girls, the boys also started off scoring rather slowly
“Bayard played pretty good defense and had very good front court play, so we had to slow things down and execute our offense that we had worked on all week and let the game come to us rather than let Bayard push us to a pace that wasn’t conducive for our success,” Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said.
The Mitchell boys and girls will be in action again at Scottsbluff to face the Bearcats Jan. 7. The Bayard Tigers will take the court next at Potter-Dix the same day in Potter.
Box Score
Girls: Mitchell, Marjie Schmitt 17, Jacque Bowles 10, Caani Banks 7, Macey Bosard 5, Addison Lashley 3, Grace Martin 1.
Bayard: Dani Harter 12, Kierra Miller 11, Scarlett Norman 6, Lexi Fiscus 6, Joslyn Hopkins 2, 0Tayley Streeks 1,
Boys: Mitchell, Easton Anderson 17, Ethan Thyne 12, Tyler Jackson 22, Carter Reisig 9, Tucker Thomas 2, Desmonde Smith 2.
Bayard, Trenton Marquez 17, Trystan Muhr 16, Ben Sauer 15, Garret Hopkins 7, Karter Winter 2.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.