Mitchell boys, Bridgeport girls prevail in triangular

Mitchell hosted its first wrestling triangular of the year, hosting the Bridgeport Bulldogs and Bayard Tigers in an event that featured both boys and girls.
Bridgeport and Mitchell had the first dual of the night beginning with the girls. There were a total of three falls in the dual, two in favor of the Bulldogs in Emilie Miller and Hayden Marks while the last favored Tiger Jayse Marez.
Bridgeport would take the first dual 18-15.
As only one week of the season has gone by, this is only the second dual for the Mitchell girls and third for Bridgeport.
“I feel like they are doing well,” Bridgeport girls Coach Tony McGrath said. “It’s just getting mat time, being able to wrestle some competition, just getting into the sport and everything that’s encompassed with wrestling.”
The boys were up next and Mitchell would take the 42-33 win over Bridgeport with there being a total of seven falls, three for the Tigers and the Bulldogs with four.
With a team full of freshmen and sophomores, Mitchell boys coach Anthony Chancellor was thankful for the season opener last week in Scottsbluff.
“We had a season opener last week, which helped give us a little bit of direction with what we needed to work on,” Chancellor said. “We’re really young with a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so just getting those guys mat time and experience is going to be huge.”
The next dual was between Bridgeport and Bayard and with the Tigers only having three girls, only one matchup took place which was between Bulldog Paige Dalimata and Tiger Sharon Garza. Dalimata was able to get the pun in 1:11 helping the Bulldogs to a 30-12 win.
On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs won 39-30. There were only four matchups in the dual as there was no opponent for the other to face in most of the weight classes.
There have been many athletes who have surprised the coaches and have stepped up for their teams.
“Hayden Marks and Kyra Robbins have emerged as team leaders in the practice room and on the mat,” McGrath said. “For the boys, Chase McGrath chose to wrestle against Brock Burry (Bayard), a NEwrestle rated kid in (132) class. Chase defeated him 6-5, avenging a loss to Brock last Saturday.”
For Chancellor, there were a few athletes that impressed him from both teams.
“On the girls' team, I think one of our best matches was Jayse Marez. She went out there and just dominated. Audrey (Morris) had a big win in a tough match against Bridgeport,” he said. “On the guys' side of things, there was a close one with Cutter Beaver against one of our young guys (William Thomas).
“Cutter was at Mitchell last year and beat us, which was good to see. I think the most impressive match for us fundamentally was Cael Peters at 182. He matched up against Christopher Gaul (Bayard) and just moved really smooth.”
Between the two Tigers teams, the Mitchell girls downed Bayard 30-12 with one match between Mitchell’s Audrey Morris against Garza. Morris got the pin in 1:17. The Mitchell boys defeated Bayard 48-33.
The girls of Bridgeport haven’t set any goals this season since the sport is so new, but they are happy being able to learn what they can as well as seeing where everyone goes from here.
“This season is a learning experience and then after this, we’ll start setting some goals,” McGrath said. “It’s a learning experience just seeing how everybody is and where we come out at the end. We’ll be happy with it either way.”
All three teams will travel to the Gordon-Rushville Invite on Saturday, Dec. 11.
