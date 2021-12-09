Mitchell boys, Bridgeport girls prevail in triangular

The next dual was between Bridgeport and Bayard and with the Tigers only having three girls, only one matchup took place which was between Bulldog Paige Dalimata and Tiger Sharon Garza. Dalimata was able to get the pun in 1:11 helping the Bulldogs to a 30-12 win.

On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs won 39-30. There were only four matchups in the dual as there was no opponent for the other to face in most of the weight classes.

There have been many athletes who have surprised the coaches and have stepped up for their teams.

“Hayden Marks and Kyra Robbins have emerged as team leaders in the practice room and on the mat,” McGrath said. “For the boys, Chase McGrath chose to wrestle against Brock Burry (Bayard), a NEwrestle rated kid in (132) class. Chase defeated him 6-5, avenging a loss to Brock last Saturday.”

For Chancellor, there were a few athletes that impressed him from both teams.

“On the girls' team, I think one of our best matches was Jayse Marez. She went out there and just dominated. Audrey (Morris) had a big win in a tough match against Bridgeport,” he said. “On the guys' side of things, there was a close one with Cutter Beaver against one of our young guys (William Thomas).