Mitchell boys, Crawford girls win titles

MORRILL - The Mitchell boys and Crawford girls’ track and field teams captured the championships of the Morrill Early Bird Invitational on Saturday in Morrill.

It was the opening outdoor meet of the season for the 13 schools that competed.

Led by three individual-event winners, the Mitchell boys piled up 95 points to end on top. Leyton followed in second with 77, Pine Bluffs and Garden County shared third with 61, while Bridgeport finished fifth with 52.

Carmelo Ayala was part of two event wins for the victorious Tigers. He placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.77 seconds and ran a leg of Mitchell’s winning 4x400 relay along with Wyatt Hayward, Francisco Alvizar, and Santiago Castillo. The Tigers won in a time of 3 minutes, 45.74 seconds.

Mitchell’s other top finisher was Bryce Hodsden, who won the pole vault by clearing a height of 12 feet, 6 inches.

Morrill’s Michael Morgan and Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten both won a pair of individual events. Morgan swept the shot put (44-7 3/4) and discus (124-6 1/2), while Kasten sprinted to victories in the 100 (11.78) and 200 (23.98).

Other individual winners in the boys’ division included Leyton’s Justin Ernest in the 800 (2:12.7), Hay Springs’ Wes Jacobs in the 1,600 (5:14.31), Bridgeport’s Elijah Conley in the 3,200 (11:43.43), Pine Bluffs’ Carson Rabou in the 110 hurdles (16.82), Garden County’s Johnny Vargas in the 300 hurdles (42.42), Potter-Dix’s Thomas Muldoon in the high jump (5-10), Pine Bluffs’ Reed Thompson in the long jump (18-11), and Pine Bluffs’ Stuart Lerwick in the triple jump (39-8 1/4).

Leyton’s Ernest teamed with Peyton Abbott, K.J. Bush, and Mason Reimers to win the 4x100 relay in 46.51.

Ernest, Cort Rummel, Gabriel Tretter, and Chance Carter finished first in the 4x800 relay in 9:24.2.

The Crawford girls won the team race with a score of 84. Bayard finished second with 61, Morrill was third with 57, Mitchell placed fourth with 56, and Sioux County ended fifth with 46.

Crawford was bolstered by just one individual winner. Paityn Holman claimed the 1,600 with a winning time of 6:15.56.

Bayard’s Dani Harter and Sioux County’s Skylar Edmund both finished as double individual-event winners.

Harter won the 100 in 13.24 and the 200 in 27.18. She also joined up with Cambree Schmaltz, Danika Hassel, and Ashley Garza to win the 4x100 relay in 53.22.

Edmund ran a leg on Sioux County’s winning 4x400 relay (4:30.8) with Britney Klein, Hannah Krein, and Kailey Klein. Edmund’s individual titles came in the 400 in a time of 1:04.86 and the long jump with a winning mark of 15-4 1/4.

Other individual events were won by Sioux County’s Britney Klein in the 800 (2:37.67), Morrill’s Autumn Edwards in the 3,200 (13:06.77), Mitchell’s Trinity Penn in the 100 hurdles (17.83), Leyton’s Zaili Benish in the 300 hurdles (49.36), Southeast’s Shelby Ekwall in the shot put (37-5), Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in the discus (113-3), Pine Bluffs’ Alyssa Slade in the high jump (5-2), Hemingford’s Catherine Bryner in the pole vault (8-6), and Bayard’s Joslyn Hopkins in the triple jump (30-5 1/4).

Mitchell’s 4x800 relay team of Makayla Jackson, Anna Cheek, Lillian Golden, and Shirley Cotant ran to a first-place finish in 12:24.64.

Boys Individual Results

1, High jump - 1, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 5-10. 2, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 5-8. 3, Shawn Francescato, Mitchell, 5-8. 4, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 5-6. 5, Caleb Wilkins, Bayard, 5-6. 6, Kash Dietrick, Mitchell, 5-4.

Pole vault - 1, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 12-6. 2, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 12-0. 3, Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs, 11-6. 4, Grant Logsdon, Southeast, 11-0. 5, James McGinnis, Kimball, 10-6. 6, Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs, 9-6.

Long jump - 1, Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs, 18-11. 2, Dawson Mullock, Southeast, 18-0. 3, Carter Reisig, Mitchell, 17-10 1/2. 4, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 17-8. 5, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 17-8. 6, Dalton Schaefer, Pine Bluffs, 17-3.

Triple jump - 1, Stuart Lerwick, Pine Bluffs, 39-8 1/4. 2, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 39-2 3/4. 3, Reed Thompson, Pine Bluffs, 38-4. 4, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 37-7 1/2. 5, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 37-6 3/4. 6, Grant Logsdon, Southeast, 37-4 1/4.

Shot put - 1, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 44-7 3/4. 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 44-1. 3, Hunter Wyland, Hemingford, 43-5 3/4. 4, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 42-10. 5, Andon Pittman, Morrill, 40-9 3/4. 6, Nolan Deblois, Bridgeport, 38-8.

Discus - 1, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 124-6 1/2. 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 121-2. 3, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 121-0. 4, Logan Bartling, Leyton, 116-8. 5, Mitchell Birkhofer, Pine Bluffs, 116-5 1/2. 6, Theron Miller, Bayard, 114-8.

100 meters - 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.78. 2, Wyatt Campbell, Southeast, 11.83. 3, Beau Lake, Bayard, 12.04. 4, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 12.17. 5, Francisco Alvizar, Mitchell, 12.18. 6, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, 12.24.

200 - 1, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.98. 2, Wyatt Campbell, Southeast, 24.12. 3, K.J. Bush, Leyton, 24.52. 4, Francisco Alvizar, Mitchell, 24.53. 5, Mason Reimers, Leyton, 24.97. 6, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 25.06.

400 - 1, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 53.77. 2, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 53.97. 3, Ty Brady, Crawford, 55.84. 4, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 56.48. 5, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 57.19. 6, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 57.65.

800 - 1, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:12.7. 2, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:13.29. 3, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 2:13.58. 4, Ty Brady, Crawford, 2:16.13. 5, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 2:18.72. 6, Ryal Baldwin, Mitchell, 2:21.14.

1,600 - 1, Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 5:14.31. 2, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:14.84. 3, Gabriel Tretter, Leyton, 5:15.61. 4, Nate Billey, Garden County, 5:24.52. 5, Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix, 5:26.3. 6, Brayden Sumare, Pine Bluffs, 5:28.46.

3,200 - 1, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 11:43.43. 2, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:46.78. 3, Luke Ott, Morrill, 11:57.74. 4, James Pease, Potter-Dix, 12:02.75. 5, Dustin Brien, Hay Springs, 12:03.81. 6, Boady Hunter, Hemingford, 12:19.08.

110 hurdles - 1, Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs, 16.82. 2, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 17.5. 3, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 17.57. 4, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 18.02. 5, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 18.32. 6, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 18.85.

300 hurdles - 1, Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 42.42. 2, Carson Rabou, Pine Bluffs, 43.47. 3, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 43.67. 4, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 43.86. 5, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 44.44. 6, Kaleb Borges, Leyton, 46.07.

4x100 relay - 1, Leyton, 46.51. 2, Southeast, 46.74. 3, Bayard, 47.96. 4, Pine Bluffs, 48.1. 5, Bridgeport, 48.43. 6, Morrill, 48.64.

4x400 relay - 1, Mitchell, 3:45.74. 2, Leyton, 3:50.71. 3, Bridgeport, 3:59.64. 4, Southeast, 4:03.33. 5, Hay Springs, 4:04.17. 6, Garden County, 4:07.77.

4x800 relay - 1, Leyton, 9:24.2. 2, Garden County, 9:35.73. 3, Hay Springs, 9:58.09. 4, Mitchell, 10:07.57. 5, Pine Bluffs, 10:37.84.

Girls Individual Results

High jump - 1, Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs, 5-2. 2, Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 4-10. 3, Jayden Shoemaker, Potter-Dix, 4-8. 4, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 4-6. 5, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 4-6. 6, Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 4-6.

Pole vault - 1, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 8-6. 2, Angie Logsdon, Southeast, 7-6. 3, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 7-6. 4, Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell, 7-6. 5, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 7-0. 6, Brookelynn Warner, Hemingford, 6-6.

Long jump - 1, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 15-4 1/4. 2, Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 15-2 1/4. 3, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 14-10. 4, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 14-8. 5, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 14-7 1/2. 6, Danika Hassel, Bayard, 14-7.

Triple jump - 1, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 30-5 1/4. 2, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 30-2 3/4. 3, Grace Desmond, Southeast, 30-0. 4, Caani Banks, Mitchell, 29-6 3/4. 5, Natalie Barry, Crawford, 29-2. 6, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 28-10 1/2.

Shot put - 1, Shelby Ekwall, Southeast, 37-5. 2, Kaitlyn Craig, Leyton, 34-4. 3, Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs, 33-2. 4, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 32-8. 5, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 32-3. 6, Harper Boche, Southeast, 32-1.

Discus - 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 113-3. 2, Monse Serrano, Pine Bluffs, 104-2. 3, Shelby Ekwall, Southeast, 100-0. 4, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 98-5. 5, Lexi Fiscus, Bayard, 97-0. 6, Jessica Hoffman, Pine Bluffs, 90-2.

100 meters - 1, Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.24. 2, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 13.37. 3, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.49. 4, Elizabeth Mayer, Hemingford, 13.74. 5, Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 14.15. 6, Kamry Kramer, Garden County, 14.19.

200 - 1, Dani Harter, Bayard, 27.18. 2, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 27.25. 3, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 27.46. 4, Alyssa Slade, Pine Bluffs, 27.83. 5, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 27.96. 6, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 28.16.

400 - 1, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:04.86. 2, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 1:05.47. 3, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 1:06.48. 4, Shawnee Gamble, Leyton, 1:07.45. 5, Catherine Bryner, Hemingford, 1:07.53. 6, Sasha Haines, Southeast, 1:07.87.

800 - 1, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 2:37.67. 2, Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:40.4. 3, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 2:46.7. 4, Alexis DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs, 2:46.78. 5, Destiny Hanson, Hemingford, 2:49.95. 6, Crystal Dhooge, Potter-Dix, 2:55.06.

1,600 - 1, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 6:15.56. 2, Tatum Reid, Crawford, 6:15.75. 3, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 6:16.98. 4, Alexis DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs, 6:25.92. 5, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 6:35.02. 6, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 6:37.71.

3,200 - 1, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 13:06.77. 2, Paityn Homan, Crawford, 13:13.3. 3, Tatum Reid, Crawford, 13:14.75. 4, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 13:22.01. 5, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 13:25.12. 6, Axi Benish, Leyton, 13:48.94.

100 hurdles - 1, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 17.83. 2, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 18.06. 3, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 18.08. 4, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 18.1. 5, Aurora Hinman, Hemingford, 18.74. 6, Ashton VanAnne, Leyton, 19.25.

300 hurdles - 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 49.36. 2, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 50.99. 3, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 52.3. 4, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 53.35. 5, Olivia Christiansen, Garden County, 53.75. 6, Kailey Klein, Sioux County, 53.83.

4x100 relay - 1, Bayard, 53.22. 2, Crawford, 54.71. 3, Leyton, 54.93. 4, Morrill, 55.56. 5, Garden County, 56.13. 6, Mitchell, 56.55.

4x400 relay - 1, Sioux County, 4:30.8. 2, Crawford, 4:35.87. 3, Hemingford, 4:42.18. 4, Mitchell, 4:42.23. 5, Southeast, 4:46.29. 6, Bridgeport, 4:57.42.

4x800 relay - 1, Mitchell, 12:24.64. 2, Pine Bluffs, 12:28.18.