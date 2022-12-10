Mitchell boys, girls earn wins over Hemingford

After falling to Gering at home on Thursday, the Mitchell Tigers hosted a pair of games on Saturday against the Hemingford Bobcats. The Lady Tigers took a 50-21 win while the boys game started slow in the first half before Mitchell got going in getting the 45-26 win.

“I think we came out and played really good defense. On the offensive side, we tried forcing some things and we were a bit out of our system,” Mitchell boys coach Marty Gillen said. “The first half, we didn’t score very many points but we held them to a low number, which helped us out. The second half, we continued with our defense and we slowed down and executed. The boys did a really good job in the second half.”

The Bobcats began the game on a 6-0 run and it wouldn’t be until there was 3:31 remaining in the first quarter when the Tigers got on the board. Mitchell continued on a run to trail 6-5 at the end of the frame.

The teams remained close in the second quarter as neither could pull away. The Tigers outscored the Bobcats 13-10 in the frame to lead 18-16 going into halftime. The conversation that Gillen had with his team at halftime seemed to work as the Tigers came out better offensively.

“At halftime, I talked to them and said, ‘we need to play our game, we’re not any other team, we’ve got to play our style because our style is something that just fits our team,’” Gillen said. “We got called for a couple travels early on and that really hurt my point guard because that really limited him on his driving so that limits our offense. We changed things around, we started to use different offenses and we started to execute better.”

The Tigers continued to push on defense as Mitchell went on an early run before outscoring Hemingford 12-5. Both teams had multiple steals but the Bobcat shots wouldn’t go down, giving Mitchell the 45-26 win.

Mitchell’s Easton Anderson led all scorers with 20 as teammate Desmonde Smith had eight. Hemingford was led by the eight points from Tayten Haas.

The Mitchell girls started out quick as they held a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter while continually adding to their lead in getting the 50-21 win..

One thing the Mitchell girls have struggled with since the start of the season has been their confidence on the court. Head coach Shawn Harvey said they played with a lot more confidence in the win over Hemingford.

“I felt like we came out with a little more confidence tonight. I thought we got some good defensive pressure, got some turnovers right away which builds that confidence,” Harvey said. “Overall, we ran our offense a little bit better. Seemed like we handled a little of their pressure better than what we have before, our passing was a little crisper and not throwing into defense.”

The Lady Bobcats, who faced Bridgeport on Friday, competed well in the game according to head coach Steve Morava.

“I think we competed very well. Bridgeport will leave you with a second day hangover for sure, and that’s just human nature going up against their athletes, the amount of athletes they have and chasing them around for a day and then a short turn-around being back on the bus at 10 this morning,” he said. “That’s a lot to ask of 15, 16 year old kids but I think we handled it rather well.”

At halftime, Mitchell held a 27-8 lead after outscoring Hemingford 10-4 in the second frame. The third was evenly matched with both teams scoring nine and in the fourth quarter, the Tigers held the Bobcats to four points while scoring 14 of their own.

Addy Bowlin and Grace Martin paced the Tigers, scoring 11 points apiece as Hemingford was led by Kambree Walker with 10.

Hemingford will be traveling to Hay Springs on Tuesday to take on the Hawks before hosting the Leyton Warriors on Saturday, Dec. 17. Both girls teams are undefeated at this point in the season so the Lady Bobcats will be working on transitioning the floor.

“We’re going to have to be a lot quicker and we’re going to have to transition the floor far better because both of those teams can get up and down the floor,” Morava said. ”They’re not super big but they really transition the floor well.”

Both Mitchell teams will be in action on Friday, Dec. 16 when they host the Alliance Bulldogs.

“They’re going to put on a little bit of pressure for sure and we just need to be able to handle that offensively, handle the ball well, make sure we’re passing, making sure that we are sure with where we are going with the ball,” Harvey said. “We’ve got to rebound. Rebounding has been an issue but it’s getting better, we rebounded the ball a lot better tonight.”

In the previous meeting for the boys team, Mitchell fell 50-33 during the Western Conference Tournament. The Tigers have been working on the one area they struggled with against the Bulldogs, defense.

“We’ve already played Alliance once and they are a well coached team. They’re doing pretty well so we’ve got to work on our defense,” Gillen said. “They got us last time and we weren’t playing as good a defense as we are now, so we need to go in, hang our hat on defense and be ourselves on offense and execute so we can get some points. Hopefully, we can play them better and come out with a win at home.”

Girls Game

Hemingford 4 4 9 4 - 21

Mitchell 17 10 9 14 - 50

HEMINGFORD

Kambree Walker 10, Mikayla Kumpf 7, Bailey Sellman 2, Dakota Horstman 1, Avery Davies 1.

MITCHELL

Addy Bowlin 11, Grace Martin 11, Addison Lashley 6, Anna Cheek 4, Janay Wurdeman 4, Aimee Morales 3, Dionicia Rodriguez 3, Emma Robbins 2, Evelyn Morales 2, Emily Esselstein 2.

Boys Game

Hemingford 6 10 5 5 - 26

Mitchell 5 13 12 15 - 45

HEMINGFORD

Tayten Haas 8, Cody Galles 5, Hunter Wyland 5, Aiden Benda 4, Caiden Hill 2, Rick Turek 2.

MITCHELL

Easton Anderson 20, Desmonde Smith 8, Jackson Mitchell 7, Aiden Hoehn 3, Clayton Schultz 3, Craig Lemoine 2, Waymond Banks 2.