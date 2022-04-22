Mitchell captures George Calvert Invite

The Mitchell boys and girls track teams put together quality performances in winning the George Calvert Invite Thursday at Mitchell High School.

The boys race came down to the final two relays with Lingle-Ft. Laramie needing to finish higher than Mitchell in both races. The 4x100 saw the Mitchell team of Hayden Umble, Francsico Alvizar, Santiago Castillo, and Carmelo Ayala take first in 46.66 ahead of Bridgeport’s 46.79.

That set up the 4x400 and Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s foursome of Nolan Spears, Slade Hopkins, Louden Bremer, and Kyland Fuller won in 3:35.06. Lingle-Ft. Laramie needed Mitchell to finish third or lower, but the Tigers team of Wyatt Hayward, Adriane Garza, Castillo, and Ayala finished second in 3:43.67, sealing the team championship.

The Mitchell boys ended winning with 153 points to edge Lingle-Ft. Laramie, who had 151. Bridgeport finished third at 104 followed by Morrill with 68 and Kimball with 38.

The girls division was also close as Mitchell racked up 132.75 points to edge Lingle-Ft. Laramie with 123.75. Bridgeport finished third with 95 just ahead of Morrill with 91. Kimball was fifth with 71.75 while Minatare was sixth with six points.

There were some double winners on the boys’ side including Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Kyland Fuller. Fuller won the 400 meters in 50.69 and then won the 800 in 2:05.69.

Other winners on the day included Mitchell’s Umble running a personal best time of 11.78 to win the 100 and edging Bridgeport’s Dillon Metz at the line 11.79.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Slade Hopkins captures the 200 in a personal-best time of 23.78. The Doggers’ Myles Wilson won the 1,600 in 5:03.49 while Bridgeport’s Elijah Conley won the 3,200 in 11:34.21.

The two hurdle races saw wins by two different runners. In the 110 hurdles, Mitchell’s Wyatt Hayward won in 16.89 while Bremer took second in 16.98. The 300 hurdles were reversed as Bremer won in 43.35 while Hayward took second in 43.43. Hayward also picked up another first as he won the high jump with a jump of 5-7.

Mitchell won the 4x800 relay in 9:37.43.

The field events saw Mitchell’s Jeremiah Coley take first with a put of 40-7 ½ inches to edge Morrill’s Michael Morgan’s 40-6 ¾. Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Boyd Oliver won the discus with a throw of 127-11.

Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden won the pole vault with a personal-best vault of 13-6. The Tigers’ Carter Reisig captured first in the long jump with his personal-best leap of 18-11 ½. The triple jump was won by Bridgeport’s Logan Metz in a personal-best jump of 38-7 ½.

The girl’s division also saw several double winners. Morrill’s Brooklin Hess captured the 100 in a personal-best time of 13.32 and also won the 400 meters in 1:03.31.

Morrill’s Cecilia Barron was also a double winner as she won the 800 in 2:43.53 and then captured the 1,600 in 6:11.01. Her 800 time was her personal best.

Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl was a double winner capturing the discus in 118-1 and then winning the high jump in 4-11.

Single winners on the day included Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Maddy Saul capturing the 200 in 28.31 over her teammate Tiah Meyer who ran a 29.18. Bridgeport’s Madison Ribble won the 3,200 in 13:34.83.

The hurdles saw different winners. The 100 hurdles was won by Kaitlin Heeg with a time of 17.06 over Mitchell’s Trinity Penn (17.33). Mitchell’s Marjie Schmitt won the 300 in 51.46.

Mitchell’s Hayley Blackstone won the shot put in a personal best time of 33-1 ½, while her teammate Emma Robbins won the pole vault with a vault of 8-6.

Kimball’s Jayden Paxton won the long jump with a jump of 14-9 ¾ while Morrill’s Kyndall Sprague won the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 31-9 ½.

The relays saw the 4x100 team of Grace Gibson, Meyer, Kenzie Wilkins, and Maddy Saul led Lingle-Ft. Laramie to the win in 54.22. Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s 4x400 team of Brenly Shipp, Emma Walker, Maddy Saul, and Jada Kaufman won in 4:29.75. Bridgeport won the 4x800 in 11:22.40. Bridgeport’s team members were Madison Ribble, Lindsie Leithead, Mackenzie Liakos, and Alexis Hill.

Girls Team Scores

1, Mitchell 132.75. 2, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 123.75. 3, Bridgeport 95. 4, Morrill 91. 5, Kimball 71.75. 6, Minatare 6.

Girls Individual Results

Shot Put – 1, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 33-1 ½. 2, Caitlyn Blackston, Mitchell, 32-6. 3, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 31-3. 4, Katelyn Ott, Morrill, 39-10 ½. 5, Teresa Santoyo, Bridgeport, 28-7 1/3. 6, Leah Foster, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 28.3 ¾.

Discus – 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 118-1. 2, Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 94.9. 3, Izzy Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 94.2. 4, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 88-4. 5, Katelyn Ott, Morrill, 87-6. 6, Teresa Santoya, Bridgeport, 85-9.

High jump – 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 4-11. 2, Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 4-9. 3, Kaylie Wright, Kimball, 4-7. 4 (tie) Tianna Stienwalt, Kimball, and Brenly Shipp, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, and Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 4-5.

Pole Vault – 1, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 8-6. 2, Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell, 7-6. 3, Alexis Hill, Bridgeport, 7-0. 4, Jasmine Gawith, Kimball, 6-6. 5, Breya Docekal, Mitchell, 6-6. 6, Rachel Berger, Kimball, 6-0.

Long Jump – 1, Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 14-9 ¾. 2, Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 14-4 ¾. 3, Brenly Shipp, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 14-3. 4, Janaye Herman, Bridgeport, 14-1 ¼. 5, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 13-10 ¼. 6, Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 13-7 ¾.

Triple Jump – 1, Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 31-9 ½. 2, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 30-10. 3, Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 29-0 ¼. 4, Angel Plasencio, Mitchell, 28-11. 5, Kendra Hrasky, Mitchell, 27-9 ¾. 6, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 27-9 ¾.

100 – 1, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 13.32. 2, Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 13.33. 3, Emma Robbins, Mitchell, 13.77. 4, Julia Winstrom, Kimball, 13.97. 5, Kinsley Hess, Morrill, 13.99. 6, Janaye Herman, Bridgeport, 14.29.

200 – 1, Maddy Saul, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 28.31. 2, Tiah Meyer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 29.18. 3, Addison Beebe, Mitchell, 29.49. 4, Tianna Stienwalt, Kimball, 30.48. 5, Janaye Herman, Bridgeport, 31.57. 6, Beatrice Bergo, Kimball, 33.59.

400 – 1, Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:03.31. 2, Brenly Shipp, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 1:05.72. 3, Tianna Stienwalt, Kimball, 1:08.67. 4, Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 1:11.35. 5, Lindsie Leithead, Bridgeport, 1:15.82. 6, Brisa Cole, Mintare, 1:20.20.

800 – 1, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 2:43.53. 2, Addy Scott, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 2:45.36. 3, Mackenzie Liakos, Bridgeport, 2:49.01. 4, Makayla Jackson, Mitchell, 3:01.41. 5, Brisa Cole, Minatare, 3:02.32. 6, Brooklyn Brown, 3:09.71.

1,600 – 1, Cecilia Barron, Morrill, 6:11.01. 2, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 6:23.18. 3, Shirley Cotant, Mitchell, 6:34.51. 4, Avalina Stoner, Mitchell, 6:36.81. 5, Anna Cheek, Mitchell, 6:37.40. 6, Josie Houk, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7:15.10.

3,200 – 1, Madison Ribble, Bridgeport, 13:34.83. 2, Autumn Edwards, Morrill, 14:37.01. 3, Holly Leiseth, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 15:37.44.

100 Hurdles – 1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 17:06. 2, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 17:33. 3, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 17:53. 4, Emma Walker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 17.67. 5, Jada Kaufman, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 17.85. 6, Kyndall Spargue, Morrill, 19.17.

300 Hurdles – 1, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 51.46. 2, Emma Walker, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 52.61. 3, Trinity Penn, Mitchell, 52.78. 4, Jada Kaufman, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 53.36. 5, Grace Gibson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 53.84. 6, Aubrey Watts, Bridgeport, 58.29.

4x100 – 1, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 54.22. 2, Mitchell 54.49. 3, Morrill 54.94. 4, Kimball 55.17. 5, Bridgeport 55.89.

4x400 – 1, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4:29.75. 2, Mitchell 4:37.76. 3, Bridgeport 4:58.69. 4, Morrill 5:17.66. 5, Kimball 5:23.56. 6, Minatare 6:17.53.

4x800 – 1, Bridgeport 11:33.40. 2, Mitchell 11;37.20. 3, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 11:56.00. 4, Morrill 13:06.00. 5, Minatare 17:31.80.

Boy’s Team Scores

1, Mitchell 153. 2, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 151. 3, Bridgeport 104. 4, Morrill 68. 5, Kimball 38.

Boy’s Individual Results

Shot Put – 1, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 40-7 ½. 2, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 40-6 3-4. 3, Andon Pittman, Morrill, 39-7 ¾. 4, Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 38-2 ½. 5, Nolan Deblois, Bridgeport, 37-7 ½. 6, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport, 34-11 ½.

Discus – 1, Boyd Oliver, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 127-11. 2, Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 125-2. 3, Curtis Jackson, Bridgeport, 113-11. 4, Michael Morgan, Morrill, 113-10. 5, Wyatt Cords, Kimball, 113-7. 6, Nolan Deblois, Bridgeport, 108-6.

High Jump – 1, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 5-7. 2, Shawn Francescato, Mitchell, 5-7. 3, Kash Dietrick, Mitchell, 5-7. 4, Wyatt Cords, Kimball, Kimball, 5-1. 5, Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5-1. 6, Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball, 5-1.

Pole Vault – 1, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-6. 2, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 12-6. 3, Adriane Garza, Mitchell, 10-6. 4, Trey Schindler, Kimball, 10-0.

Long Jump – 1, Carter Reisig, Mitchell, 18-11 ½. 2, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 18-5 ¾. 3, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, 18-1 ¾. 4, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 17-8 ¼. 5, Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell, 17-0 ¼. 6, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 17-0.

Triple Jump – 1, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 38-7 ½. 2, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 37-9 ½. 3, Aiden Hoehn, Mitchell, 36-10 ¼. 4, Cooper Smith, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 36-8 ½. 5, Wyler Fisher, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 31-7 ¾. 6, Joseph Inthum, Morrill, 31-0 ½.

100 – 1, Hayden Umble, Mitchell, 11-78. 2, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 11.79. 3, Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 12.00. 4, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 12.09. 5, Daniel Kohel, Morrill, 12.31. Justin Klosterman, Kimball, 12.38.

200 – 1, Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 23.78. 2, Nolan Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 24.27. 3, Evan Hill, Bridgeport, 24.55. 4, Wyatt Cords, Kimball, 24.84. 5, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 4-94. 6, Kyser Lewis, Morrill, 24-98.

400 – 1, Kyland Fuller., Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 50-69. 2, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 52.55. 3, Slade Hopkins, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 53.75. 4, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 54.36. 5, Nolan Spears, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 55.09. 6, Santiago Castillo, Mitchell, 58.27.

800 – 1, Kyland Fuller, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 2:05.69. 2, Jace Phillips, Bridgeport, 2:10.76. 3, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 2:11.34. 4, Myles Wilson, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 2:15.60. 5, Ryal Baldwin, Mitchell, 2:16.92. 6, Xavier Thomas-Lewis, Kimball, 2:25.72.

1,600 – 1, Myles Wilson Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5:03.49. 2, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:09.95. 3, Luke Ott, Morrill, 5:24.07. 4, Remington Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 5:38.65. 5, Trevor Sandlian, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6:03.91. 6, Justin Dobrinski, Bridgeport, 6:07.25.

3,200 – 1, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 11:34.21. 2, Remington, Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 11:46.44. 3, Camryn Chapman, Morrill, 12:12.51. 4, Braylon Miller, Kimball, 13:39.31.

110 Hurdles – 1, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 16.89. 2, Louden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 16.89. 3, Cooper Smith, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 17.53. 4, Coy Fleming, Bridgeport, 20.32. 5, Noah Hatch, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 6, Aaron Gillming, Kimball, 20.82.

300 Hurdles – 1, Louiden Bremer, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 43.35. 2, Wyatt Hayward, Mitchell, 43.43. 3, Cooper Smith, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 46.37. 4, Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 48.36. 5, Rylan Houk, Mitchell, 50.05. 6, Noah Hatch, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 50.93.

4x100 – 1, Mitchell 46.66. 2, Bridgeport 46.79. 3, Morrill 47-50. 4, Kimball 48.82. 5, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 49.02.

4x400 – 1, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3:35.06. 2, Mitchell 3:43.67. 3, Kimball 4:20.25. 4, Morrill 4:27.60.

4x800 – 1, Mitchell 9:37.43. 2, Morrill 9>58.63. 3, Kimball 10:13.74. 4, Lingle-Ft. Laramie 10:22.62.