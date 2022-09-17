Mitchell defeats Sidney to stay undefeated

The Mitchell Tigers hosted the Sidney Red Raiders in a matchup that the Tigers would win 44-20 and improve to 4-0.

The Tigers took the ball to start the game and went on a long first drive to start the game, lasting four minutes and six seconds and being capped off by a Hayden Umble touchdown, the first of four for Umble.

“I’m really proud of our kids' efforts tonight. They played a tremendous game, tremendous effort across the board,” Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “They executed our game plan, Sidney did some stuff that was different and they’ve been playing really well. They just got off two good wins, they have a lot of speed, and our kids did a good job containing it. We gave up some big plays but that’s to be expected against a team like them.”

After the opening drive, the Red Raiders fumbled the snap on their first play from scrimmage, leading to a punt. Cael Peters was then the next to score for the Tigers, putting them up 14-0.

After Sidney fumbled the ensuing kick, the Raiders forced a fourth down that led to a Mitchell missed field goal.

Sidney followed it up with a 69-yard touchdown from Isak Doty to Koleman Kaiser.

Although the Red Raiders were able to pull off several big scoring plays, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the game.

“I think the last few games we’ve had that type of big play explosiveness out of our skill guys and Mitchell did a good job of taking away what we wanted to do, so we had to try some different things. Some of them worked and some of them didn’t,” Sidney Coach Ryan Smith said.

Mitchell would come back with a second touchdown run from Umble with 8:35 left in the first half, after having missed their previous extra point attempt. Peters ran it in for a successful two-point attempt. The Tigers went into the break with a 28-7 lead.

After getting the ball to start the second half, Doty took the ball 60 yards for a touchdown to start the second half.

After the teams traded punts, Umble scored his third touchdown of the game.

The following drive for Sidney, Doty was picked off by A.J. Garza, which led to Umble’s last touchdown of the night.

While chewing clock, Santiago Castillo ran the ball in off a jet sweep, with the extra point attempt being blocked.

The final score of the night was an 80-yard run from Sidney’s Reid Fiscus after subbing in at quarterback, the ensuing two point attempt was unsuccessful.

Mitchell has no lack of playmakers on offense, with multiple players capable of having a bulk of carries.

“It’s great, each week we find more and more guys that can contribute and be weapons for us. It's been fun, our guys up front have been playing great,” Kuxhausen said. “They seem to get better each week, we have tons of firepower in our backfield and those guys are running hard and making things happen.”

One of the main contributors for Mitchell was Umble, who finished with four touchdowns on the night.

“There’s great blocking up front and the receivers are blocking great outside. Altogether a great team win, and I couldn’t do it without those guys,” Umble said. “There’s a lot of trust, there are weeks where it’s me and some where it's other guys, we’re just really versatile and really trust each other.”

Sidney will be back in action next week to host the McCook Bison while Mitchell will be on the road as they travel to Hershey.