Mitchell girls advance to semis with win over Bayard

MITCHELL — The Mitchell girls basketball team put together four quarters of solid basketball and played strong defensively as they earned a 64-41 win over Bayard in the first-round of the Western Trails Conference tournament at Mitchell Thursday night.
Mitchell advances to the semifinals to face top-seeded Bridgeport at 2 p.m. in Bridgeport. The other semifinal will pit Morrill against Gordon-Rushville.
Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said his team played a complete game.
“That is what we talked about coming out of that loss to Gordon last week, is we have to keep coming out and having that pressure and finish those games,” Harvey said. “The first quarter was awesome. The second quarter we had a little letdown but we finished it well. I thought we came out in the third and did exactly what we planned and really asserted ourselves. I told the girls that you have to look at it as each quarter is a 0-0 game; we just have to keep putting the pressure on them. The fourth quarter we just kind of put it away which is what we need to do. I was really proud of them. It was a good win.”
While the offense was clicking with 10 different players scoring with four getting in double figures, the defense was really standing out. Harvey was proud of the defensive play.
“Being able to switch it up and they had some trouble with our 1-3-1 and we were able to switch back and forth between man and I think they (Bayard) had some trouble with that tonight,” Harvey said. “It was just an excellent team win.”
Mitchell senior Jayden Kanno, who scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, said this was a big boast of how this team can play as compared to other games where they take a quarter off.”
“I thought we played so good and we worked as a team and played really well together,” Kanno said. “We kind of been struggling finishing, but today was completely different. We definitely finished on top and I am very proud of all my teammates.”
Kanno said the team knows how important it is to play well all game long.
“It is so important to play four strong quarters,” Kanno said. “You don’t think it is important until you play. You play strong three quarters and then you get in that fourth quarter and it falls apart. We played so well in all four quarters and I am so proud of everyone. If we keep working and finish out all four quarters, I think we will do good things.”
The Tigers will be back in the semifinals, a place they have made a routine. Mitchell will be aiming to win their fifth straight WTC championship.
Kanno said this team really showed up Thursday night and showed the potential this team has if they are all on the same page. Friday’s semifinal showdown with Bridgeport, however, won’t be easy.
“I think it will be a battle, but we all have all the teammates there, we have the potential and talent. We just have to work together and play hard,” she said. “Bridgeport is going to be tough. They have good players but if we just play our game and finish, I think we can beat them. We just have to play like this and things keep falling together and it will work out in the end.”
Mitchell’s Caani Banks scored the first bucket of the contest only to watch Bayard score back-to-back buckets from Lexi Fiscus and Joslyn Hopkins for a 4-2 lead. Mitchell heated up after that as Avery Hobbs had a bucket and then Kanno nailed two straight 3-pointers for a 10-6 lead. Mitchell doubled up the score at 16-8 on an Angelica Gutierrez trey and they went on to lead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter on a bucket by Kanno.
The second quarter was evenly played. Bayard scored the first three points of the quarter before Mitchell went to a 22-16 lead. Bayard followed that up by outscoring Mitchell 7-3 to cut the deficit to 25-23. Mitchell came back as Kanno hit two free throws and then followed that up with a 3-pointer for a 30-25 lead. Mitchell led at halftime 32-25.
Mitchell took control of the game in the third quarter as they went on an 8-0 run to open the quarter that included a 3-pointer by Marjie Schmitt and buckets by Banks and Hobbs for a 40-25 lead.
The Mitchell defense was also playing tight, holding Bayard scoreless until the 5:23 mark when Fiscus hit a bucket. Bayard did come back to slice the lead to 11 at 42-31 on a Dani Harter steal and bucket.
Mitchell responded with a 7-0 run to close out the quarter behind two buckets by Hobbs. Mitchell led 49-31 after three periods.
The Tigers had a strong fourth quarter against Bayard. Mitchell started with two four points to go up 53-31. Later, Mitchell used a 7-0 run to lead 60-35.
After the coaches cleared their bench, Bayard made a six-point run that was highlighted by four points from Tabbie Muhr to cut the lead to 60-41, but it was too late to make a big comeback as Mitchell’s Hayley Blackstone and McKinley Knotts made the last two buckets of the game.
Mitchell had 0 players reach the scoring column. The Tigers had four players in double figures. Kanno led the way with 16 points followed by Hobbs with 12, Banks with 11, and Gutierrez with 10.
Bayard was led in scoring by Hopkins with 16 points followed by Fiscus with eight.
Bayard 10 15 6 10 – 41
Mitchell 18 14 17 15 – 64
BAYARD
Tabbie Mohr 4, Lexi Fiscus 8, Dani Harter 6, Joslyn Hopkins 16, Grace Burry 6, Haley Cochran 1.
MITCHELL
Jacque Bowles 4, Angelica Gutierrez 10, Jayden Kanno 16, Avery Hobbs 12, Makenna Chambers 1, Marjie Schmitt 5, Josie Jenkins 1, Caani Banks 11, Hayley Blackstone 2, McKinley Knotts 2.