Mitchell girls advance to semis with win over Bayard

Mitchell senior Jayden Kanno, who scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, said this was a big boast of how this team can play as compared to other games where they take a quarter off.”

“I thought we played so good and we worked as a team and played really well together,” Kanno said. “We kind of been struggling finishing, but today was completely different. We definitely finished on top and I am very proud of all my teammates.”

Kanno said the team knows how important it is to play well all game long.

“It is so important to play four strong quarters,” Kanno said. “You don’t think it is important until you play. You play strong three quarters and then you get in that fourth quarter and it falls apart. We played so well in all four quarters and I am so proud of everyone. If we keep working and finish out all four quarters, I think we will do good things.”

The Tigers will be back in the semifinals, a place they have made a routine. Mitchell will be aiming to win their fifth straight WTC championship.

Kanno said this team really showed up Thursday night and showed the potential this team has if they are all on the same page. Friday’s semifinal showdown with Bridgeport, however, won’t be easy.