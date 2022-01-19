Mitchell girls end losing streak against Pine Bluffs, Mitchell boys continue their own

“The last couple of weeks, we had a really tough schedule and we’re out of that stretch now. This was a good game, we stepped up and got a good win,” Harvey said. “That’s what the girls needed and it’s going to give us some momentum going into our next few games.”

The boy’s game however, was a different story. After a back and forth matchup, the Tigers succumbed to the Hornets 59-44.

“We knew Pine Bluffs was going to be a high pressure defense. We knew we needed to take care of the ball, slow the game down and we knew they were going to jump into a full court press if we didn’t take care of the ball and execute our game plan,” Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said.

Although the Tigers we unable to come out of the game with another notch in the win column, there were multiple upsides to their play against the Hornets.

“Our defense really stepped up and held them to only 26 points in the first half. They took care of the ball for the most part, we just couldn’t get some shots to fall,” Gillen said. “I was pretty pleased with the first half and I talked to the boys about the game plan, which was to come out and attack, but we came out flat footed unfortunately.”