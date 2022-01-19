Mitchell girls end losing streak against Pine Bluffs, Mitchell boys continue their own

The Pine Bluffs Hornets crossed the border into Nebraska to play the Mitchell Tigers in what would be a tale of two games. The varsity girls beat the Hornets by a final score of 61-32 while the Mitchell boys were defeated 59-44.
One of the keys to the Mitchell girls’ game was their stellar defensive play as they held Pine Bluffs to only seven first quarter points and only 14 through the first half. The Tiger defense was in its top form coming out of the halftime break, allowing only four points in the third quarter.
“Our speed on defense caused them a bit of a problem and it seemed like we were getting in front of their drives well,” Mitchell girls coach Shawn Harvey said. “Our help defense wasn’t as good at the beginning, but we picked up and we were stepping over and helping much better in the second half.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Tiger girls started the game slowly, finding their form as the game went along.
“Once we got into a rhythm on offense, I think we executed it better than we have in the past. The last couple of games, we have started to execute better and tonight was a continuation of that,” Harvey said.
This win for Mitchell also breaks a five game losing streak that started Jan. 7 against Scottsbluff.
“The last couple of weeks, we had a really tough schedule and we’re out of that stretch now. This was a good game, we stepped up and got a good win,” Harvey said. “That’s what the girls needed and it’s going to give us some momentum going into our next few games.”
The boy’s game however, was a different story. After a back and forth matchup, the Tigers succumbed to the Hornets 59-44.
“We knew Pine Bluffs was going to be a high pressure defense. We knew we needed to take care of the ball, slow the game down and we knew they were going to jump into a full court press if we didn’t take care of the ball and execute our game plan,” Mitchell coach Marty Gillen said.
Although the Tigers we unable to come out of the game with another notch in the win column, there were multiple upsides to their play against the Hornets.
“Our defense really stepped up and held them to only 26 points in the first half. They took care of the ball for the most part, we just couldn’t get some shots to fall,” Gillen said. “I was pretty pleased with the first half and I talked to the boys about the game plan, which was to come out and attack, but we came out flat footed unfortunately.”
One of the major reasons the game slipped away from the Tigers was due to their lack of discipline on the defensive side of the ball with many of their starters in danger of fouling out.
“They shot 22 free throws in the second half and only missed a few of those, so we allowed them to score more from the free-throw line than they did in the whole first half,” Gillen said. “We held their shooting down really well, but we suffered on defense and I have to work on getting these guys in better position so we can finish out these games.”
Both the Tiger boys and girls will face another Wyoming opponent next when they host the Southeast Cyclones from Yoder on Jan. 21.
Girls Game
Pine Bluffs 5 9 4 16 - 34
Mitchell 16 15 16 14 - 61
PINE BLUFFS
Andrea Reifschneider 9, Jaden Shelit, Jessi Hoffman 4, Abby Gray 3, Mady Graves 3, Kelsie Bymer 2, Hannah Wallowingbull 2.
MITCHELL
Jacque Bowles 10, Grace Martin 10, Marjie Schmitt 8, Caani Banks 8, Elena Guzman 7, Macey Bosard 6, Haley Blackstone 5, Emma Robbins 3, Anna Cheek 2, Addison Lashley 2.
Boys game
Mitchell 9 6 9 20- 44
Pine Bluffs 15 11 12 18-59
MITCHELL
Easton Anderson 11, Ethan Thyne 11, Tyler Jackson 8, Carter Reisig 8, Desmonde Smith 3, Junior Alvizar 2, Tucker Thomas 1.
PINE BLUFFS
Ryan Fornstrom 24, Reed Thompson 11, Stuart Lerwick 10, Jacob Slade 7, Emiliano Castillo 5, Jesson Loyd 2.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.