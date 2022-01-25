Mitchell girls rout Kimball

“We haven’t run a lot of full court press this season, so that is something we want to put back in,” Harvey said. I think we have good guards that can play well in a full court press. I think this has helped give us some momentum on defense running this in the future and it gave us some momentum offensively. When you can get rebounds, steals and then get easy buckets off of those, it works well for us.”

After losing five straight games and going 1-6 throughout the Tigers first seven games of the new year, they have now bounced back, winning their last three games and having done so without allowing an opponent to score more than 35 points.

“This all builds off of that really tough stretch where we had all of those tough games in a row and we were in a lot of those games. We didn’t win them, but it gave our girls enough to keep pushing in these games that were a little closer,” Harvey said. “It just seems like we have more confidence now and these wins are going to boost that confidence and it’s a good time for it.”

For Kimball, the Lady Longhorns end a two game winning streak, coming off of wins against Sutherland and Perkins County.