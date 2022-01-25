Mitchell girls rout Kimball

The Kimball Longhorns made the one hour drive down to Mitchell to take on the Tigers in a game that would prove to be all Tigers as the Mitchell girls won 56-30.
That game wasn’t always a rout as the teams both started off strong defensively, which stifled the offensive progress by both teams, ending the first quarter with Mitchell on top 14-6.
Although both teams got off to a slow start, the Tigers found their stride and proceeded to dominate the rest of the game.
“We were trying to play full court pressure on Kimball and I think we got ourselves out of position,” Mitchell coach Shawn Harvey said. “We got a few cheap fouls in the first half, but once we settled in and started moving our feet a little bit more, it gave us a little bit more momentum.”
Offensively, the Tigers had to make adjustments to find their form and keep the Longhorns at bay.
“We were a lot more patient on offense and took what they were giving us instead of trying to force the issue, so I thought that was a difference for us as well,” Harvey said.
The Tigers defense was a major key to the game as Mitchell didn’t allow Kimball to break double digits in any of the four quarters.
“We haven’t run a lot of full court press this season, so that is something we want to put back in,” Harvey said. I think we have good guards that can play well in a full court press. I think this has helped give us some momentum on defense running this in the future and it gave us some momentum offensively. When you can get rebounds, steals and then get easy buckets off of those, it works well for us.”
After losing five straight games and going 1-6 throughout the Tigers first seven games of the new year, they have now bounced back, winning their last three games and having done so without allowing an opponent to score more than 35 points.
“This all builds off of that really tough stretch where we had all of those tough games in a row and we were in a lot of those games. We didn’t win them, but it gave our girls enough to keep pushing in these games that were a little closer,” Harvey said. “It just seems like we have more confidence now and these wins are going to boost that confidence and it’s a good time for it.”
For Kimball, the Lady Longhorns end a two game winning streak, coming off of wins against Sutherland and Perkins County.
“This was definitely not our best performance, these girls have worked hard to improve this season and this just wasn’t our night,” Kimball coach Jaclyn Burks said. “We were not moving the ball like we wanted to, and we weren’t talking on defense like we normally do.”
This game showed a major lapse defensively as in the Longhorns last two wins, they allowed 32 points against both of their opponents.
“We pride ourselves on our defense this year and today wasn’t our best showing. We have a lot to work on in practice to get ready for the weekend,” Burks said.
The Mitchell Tiger girls will be in action again against the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs at home on Jan. 28. The Kimball Longhorns will have a rematch of a previous matchup when they face the Sutherland Sailors on Jan. 28 also.
Kimball 6 9 6 9 - 30
Mitchell 12 16 18 10 - 56
KIMBALL
Amy Birkhofer 12, Chantel Malson 9, Maddison Merryfield 4, Patyon Wise 3, Katie Heeg 2.
MITCHELL
Tegan Martin 10, Jaque Bowles 10, Marjie Schmidt 7, Macey Bosard 6, Caani Banks 6, Janay Wurdeman 4, Elena Guzman 3, Trinity Penn 2, Haley Blackstone 2, Emma Robbins 2.
