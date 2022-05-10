Mitchell golf wins WTC/Bayard Invite

The Bayard Tigers golf team held one tournament scored three different ways on Tuesday as the Bayard Invite also served as the Western Trails and Panhandle Athletic Conference tournaments.

“We had one tournament but we scored it three different ways with the Bayard Invite, the Western Trails and then the PAC also,” Bayard coach Jim Roberts said. “So there were a lot of medals and certificates flying around at the end of the day and it was a successful tournament, so we are happy about it.”

The Bayard Invite and Western Trails tournament saw Mitchell’s Cael Peters come out with the win.

“It feels good to come out with a win,” Peters said. “I know there are some parts of my game that have some problems that I’m going to fix but by the time districts come around, I’m feeling pretty good.”

Peters scored a 76 by overcoming the rough greens.

“The greens were tough. I just had to overcome that and play with what I got and I came out with a 76.”

Behind Peters for Mitchell were Ethan Thyne (86), Tyler Jackson (92), Easton Anderson (102) and Kalem Jackson (106). Thyne finished in fifth for WTC and sixth for the Bayard Invite as Jackson finished eighth in WTC. Mitchell won both the WTC and Bayard Invite with a 356.

“Overall, we played about average today. Some of our guys had a tough stretch, Ethan (Thyne) had a tough stretch down, he’s capable of playing a little better but it’s good to get a win down the stretch of the season,” Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “Anytime you can win an invite and win conference, its good momentum with districts right around the corner.”

The WTC tournament had been postponed from April 30 due to weather, like most invites this season. With that, many invites got pushed to right after others which in some cases, helps prepare golfers for state.

“A lot of the tournaments have been pushed to the last part of the season due to postponements and therefore, you’re playing quite a few tournaments in a row and it does take its toll on the golfers,” Roberts said. “The only good thing about it is that if they do go to state, it’s a two-day tournament, so it helps them prepare for that.”

Mitchell will be competing in its third invite in the span of three days when they travel to Kimball on Wednesday, which can be tough on golfers.

“There’s some pros and some cons. We don’t get the practice time that we’d like with some of this weather but today would’ve been some great practice but also the competition getting ready for districts is about one of the better things you can ask for,” Kuxhausen said. “Our guys having that ability to compete right now and get themselves ready for district play, it’s nice having this much down the stretch.”

For Peters though, it's fun to play this much in just a few days

“For me, I think it’s fun to play three days in a row,” Peters said. “Obviously, it sucks because we miss so much school but I enjoy playing golf so it’s going to be fun.”

Mitchell will be using the Kimball Invite to improve on their scores before districts on Monday, May 16 in Valentine.

“I think if (Cael) can get some things rolling, he is capable of shooting in the low 70s, even under par,” Kuxhausen said. “All our guys are capable of playing better; today’s about where we’ve been for the remainder of the year. If we stay there and maybe look at improving even another five to 10 shots before (districts) next week, we’d be happy with that.”

Bayard will work on the basics and other tactics to bring scores down before heading to Valentine.

“Our scores seem to be going up instead of down when they should be going down at this point in the season,” Roberts said. “So I think we’re going to back up a bit and stress some basics, course management and proper execution of some basic swing tactics to help get us through the rest of the season.”

Results

Western Trails

Top 10

1. Cael Peters, Mitchell 76; 2. Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville 80; 3. Kyler Lushe, Kimball 83; 4. Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville 85; 5. Ethan Thyne, Mitchell 86; 6. Dax Powell, Hemingford 87; 7. Braxten Swires, Bridgeport 89; 8. Tyler Jackson, Mitchell 92; 9. Harrison Barnette, Bridgeport 92; 10. Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport 94.

Team Results

1. Mitchell, 356; 2. Bridgeport, 376; 3. Hemingford, 401; 4. Bayard, 424; 5. Kimball, 424.

Bayard Invite

Top 10

1. Cael Peters, Mitchell 76; 2. Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville 80; 3. Kyler Lushe, Kimball 83; 4. Kellen Muhr, Alliance JV 85; 5. Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville 85; 6. Ethan Thyne, Mitchell 86; 7. Lawson Nolan, Crawford 87; 8. Dax Powell, Hemingford 87; 9. Braxten Swires, Bridgeport 89; 10. Gavin Hunt, Garden County 89.

Team Results

1. Mitchell, 356; 2. Alliance JV, 367; 3. Bridgeport, 376; 4. Crawford, 378; 5. Garden County, 381; 6. Scottsbluff JV, 383; T7. Hemingford, 401; T7. Leyton, 401; T9. Bayard, 424; T9. Kimball, 424.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

