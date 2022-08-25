Mitchell golfers claim title in Bayard

BAYARD - Despite graduating the majority of its varsity scorers from a year ago, the Mitchell High School girls golf team still managed to open the season with a first-place finish at the Bayard Invitational held Thursday at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

The Tigers, who placed ninth at the Class C state tournament in 2021, fired a 476 total to claim the top spot in Bayard. Mitchell ended just one stroke ahead of Hershey, which finished second with a 477. Kimball followed in third with a 490. The Scottsbluff junior varsity also broke 500 on the day by shooting a 493 to place fourth.

Mitchell head coach Kaci Kearns said Thursday’s result was promising for her young squad.

“I am so proud of their hard work and dedication,” Kearns said. “We have a young team. Everyone is learning and growing together. I am looking forward to the girls improving their scores as the year goes.”

Pacing the Tigers individually was Janay Wurdeman. She shot a 107 to place fifth. Emma Hayward was next in line with a 120. Kaidyn Patterson finished with a 123 for Mitchell and Caitlyn Blackstone had a 126. Addison Beebe carded a 132.

Gordon-Rushville’s Kylie Coomes fired a 98 to capture the individual title. She finished six shots ahead of Hershey’s Eva McCreery, who placed second with a 104.

Chadron’s Kenzie Pourier finished third with a 105 and Garden County’s Morgan Ross scored a 107 to place fourth.

Rounding out the top-10 placers were Creek Valley’s Kennedy Bocock in sixth with a 110, Scottsbluff’s Olivia Wharton in seventh with a 112, Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt in eighth with a 112, Scottsbluff’s Lauren Philbrick in ninth with a 113, and Kimball’s Keara Olson in 10th with a 113.

Bayard golf results Bayard Invitational Team Scoring 1, Mitchell, 476. 2, Hershey, 477. 3, Kimball, 490. 4, Scottsbluff JV, 493. 5, Chadron, 504. 6, Perkins County, 534. 7, Bridgeport, 567. 8, Bayard, 651. Individual Top 10 1, Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 98. 2, Eva McCreery, Hershey, 104. 3, Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 105. 4, Morgan Ross, Garden County, 107. 5, Janay Wurdeman, Mitchell, 107. 6, Kennedy Bocock, Creek Valley, 110. 7, Olivia Wharton, Scottsbluff JV, 112. 8, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 112. 9, Lauren Philbrick, Scottsbluff JV, 113. 10, Keara Olson, Kimball, 113.