Mitchell golfers claim WTC title

BRIDGEPORT - The Mitchell High School girls golf team claimed the championship of the Western Trails Conference Tournament on Thursday at Bridgeport’s Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course.

Mitchell carded a winning score of 449 to win by 23 strokes over Gordon-Rushville, which placed second with a 472. Bridgeport followed in third with a 489 and Kimball finished fourth with a 502.

Gordon-Rushville’s Tessa Hurlburt claimed the conference’s individual title. She fired a 92 to finish one shot ahead of her teammate Kylie Coomes, who placed second with a 93.

All five of Mitchell’s entries medaled in the top 10. Leading the way was Kaidyn Patterson, who placed third with a 107. Janay Wurdeman shot a 111 to earn a fourth-place finish.

Also for the Tigers, Bella Hernandez finished sixth with a 114, Grace Martin was eighth with a 117, and Caitlyn Blackstone placed ninth with a 119.

A pair of Bridgeport golfers medaled. Mara Soto led the Bulldogs with a fifth-place finish with a round of 111. Katie Eckhardt finished 10th for the Bulldogs with a 125.

Kimball’s Keara O’Brien placed seventh with a 116.

Local golfers will compete in districts on Monday.

Western Trails Conference

Team Results

1. Mitchell, 429

2. Gordon-Rushville, 472

3. Bridgeport, 489

4. Kimball, 502

Individual Top 10

1 . Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 92

2. Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 93

3. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 107

4. Janay Wurdeman, Mitchell, 111

5. Mara Soto, Bridgeport, 111

6. Bella Hernandez, Mitchell, 114

7. Keara O’Brien, Kimball 116

8. Grace Martin, Mitchell, 117

9. Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 119

10. Katie Eckhardt, Bridgeport, 125

Bridgeport Invite

Team Results

1. Hershey, 424

2. Mitchell, 429

3. Gordon-Rushville, 472

4. Bridgeport, 489

5. Kimball, 502

Individual Top 10

1. Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 92

2. Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 93

3. Kennedy Bocock, Creek Valley, 97

4. Corynn Corbin, Mullen, 99

5. Michalee Brownawell, Hershey, 102

6. Eva McCreery, Hershey, 104

7. Kaidyn Patterson, Mitchell, 107

8. Kristyn Woolley, Hershey, 107

9. Jazmyne Swartz, Hershey, 111

10. Janay Wurdeman, Mitchell, 111