Mitchell golfers end on top in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - In action for the third time in the span of just four days, the Mitchell High School boys’ golf team captured the championship of the Bridgeport Invitational held Friday at Court House & Jail Rock Golf Course.

Like has been the case for much of the season, the field battled pesky winds that made low scoring much more challenging. However, the Tigers managed to tame the difficult conditions the best as they finished on top of the team race with a score of 362.

Sophomore Cael Peters led Mitchell on the day by winning the individual title with a 75. It was his second win of the week as he also placed first at the Morrill Invite on Tuesday.

“It’s always good to win an invite,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “I think overall we didn’t play our best golf today. We have a young team and I was proud of the way they battled, but I feel we lost a lot of strokes down the stretch. It is a good learning moment for our team and something we can build on going forward.”

Peters was joined in medalist contention by his teammate Ethan Thyne, who finished seventh with a 90. Also scoring for the Tigers were Tyler Jackson with a 97 and Easton Anderson with a 100. Kalem Jackson carded a 103 for Mitchell.

“There are some tough holes on the back nine and we struggled on those today as most of the field did,” Kuxhausen said. “As a team we believe that we can improve on how we played today going forward. But, overall, I’m proud of how our team has started the season and look forward to the improvements we can make.”

The team race ended up being a tight one as Mitchell edged Bridgeport by just one stroke. The Bulldogs carded a 363 to claim runner-up honors.

Bridgeport senior Braxten Swires pushed Peters right to the end as he earned a second-place finish with a round of 76. Also medaling for the Bulldogs was Bodhi Dohse, who placed ninth with a 92. Bridgeport’s other finishers were Harrison Barnette with a 93, Holden Shultz with a 102, and Rand Golden with a 121.

Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson was the third finisher to shoot in the 70s as he placed third with a 79.

Other local medalists included Kimball’s Kyler Lusche in fourth with an 85, Hemingford’s Dax Powell in fifth with an 86, Bayard’s Matt Applegate in sixth with an 89, Gordon-Rushville’s Logan Slama in eighth with a 91, and Hemingford’s Daren McConville in 10th with a 92.

Hemingford ended third as a team with a 393 total. Bayard followed in fourth with a 399 and Garden County finished fifth with a 404.

Team Scoring

1, Mitchell, 362. 2, Bridgeport, 363. 3, Hemingford, 393. 4, Bayard, 399. 5, Garden County, 404. 6, Leyton, 422. 7, Creek Valley, 433. 8, Hyannis, 440. 9, Kimball, 452. 10, Morrill, 461. 11, Bridgeport JV, 479.

Individual Top 10

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 75. 2, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 76. 3, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 79. 4, Kyler Lusche, Kimball, 85. 5, Dax Powell, Hemingford, 86. 6, Matt Applegate, Bayard, 89. 7, Ethan Thyne, Mitchell, 90. 8, Logan Slama, Gordon-Rushville, 91. 9, Bodhi Dohse, Bridgeport, 92. 10, Daren McConville, Hemingford, 92.

Local Individual Team Scoring

Bayard - Garret Hopkins, 96; Matt Applegate, 89; Kolton Kriha, 99; Kalvin Perry, 115; Xzeries Alilez, 130. Bridgeport - Braxten Swires, 76; Bodhi Dohse, 92; Harrison Barnette, 93; Holden Shultz, 102; Rand Golden, 121. Creek Valley - Eli Schmid, 96; Ethan Togstad, 99; Seth Wilber, 120; Diego Caraveo, 118; Chase Isenbart, 128. Garden County - Wade Dodge, 98; Gavin Hunt, 99; Nick Alworth, 99; Austin Smith, 122; Montgomery Brown, 108. Gordon-Rushville - Jace Nelson, 79; Tegan Snyder, 93; Logan Slama, 91. Hemingford - Dax Powell, 86; Daren McConville, 92; Drew Varner, 106; Ethan Specht, 109; Tegan Straub, 129. Kimball - Kyler Lusche, 85; Connor Beboodt, 122; Landon Norberg, 122; Bransyn Kiefer, 123. Leyton - Jason Jensen, 117; Dillon Juelfs, 97; Trenton Rushman, 98; Chase Rushman, 110; Tyler Jensen, 126. Mitchell - Cael Peters, 75; Ethan Thyne, 90; Tyler Jackson, 97; Easton Anderson, 100; Kalem Jackson, 103. Morrill - Christian Bokelman, 104; Gavin Dunkel, 101; Isaiah Waite, 121; Ryder Lind, 135. Bridgeport JV - Keegan Milewski, 110; Riley Golden, 129; Mason Nichols, 117; Kolby Lussetto, 123; Caden Dillon, 137.