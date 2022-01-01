Mitchell grad Casey Petersen competing in Shooting Sports at Midland

Petersen said his best event is American Trap.

Petersen’s highlights at Midland included a trip to nationals in 2019.

“My college highlights have been limited due to COVID, but the biggest highlight so far has been in 2019 when we went to San Antonio, Texas, for nationals and my team won the National Trap Championship.

“The Midland program is a solid program and is very competitive,” Petersen said. “We do have our bad days, but overall, we are a very good program with a lot of talent.”

His decision to attend Midland out of high school was easy, too, because of the opportunity to participate in shooting sports in college.

“I chose Midland because of the team,” he said. “They just won nationals overall as a team and was a very solid team. I also had a lot of friends that I have known for years that were attending the school along with them recruiting me when I was high school.”

Petersen started shooting when he was in the fourth grade through 4H clubs in Scottsbluff and won several awards and championships. He then progressed into shooting with the ATA league during the summers also winning several awards and championships.