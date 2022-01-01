Mitchell grad Casey Petersen competing in Shooting Sports at Midland

Mitchell graduate Casey Petersen loves shooting and what better way than to participate in shooting sports at the collegiate level.
That is exactly what Petersen is doing. Petersen, a senior on the Midland University shooting sports team, wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule with an impressive showing in the final fall event of the year at the ACUI Upper Midwest Conference Shoot that was held in Grand Island in November.
Petersen said they did well in the final fall event.
“The college season went really well,” Petersen said. “We have had several kids on the team take home trophies from the nine shoots we went to this season. A few weeks ago (at the ACUI shoot), we just finished up our fall season and won first place as a team at the ACUI Conference in Grand Island, Nebraska.”
The Midland University shooting sports team, at the ACUI Conference meet, was in the top three places in the male division and placed well in the female division with Ashleigh Painter earning the top HOA award.
Petersen said there are different types of shoots that they can shoot such as Trap, Doubles Trap, Sporting Clays, Super Sporting, and Skeet. Depending on what meet they go to, they can shoot anything.
Petersen said his best event is American Trap.
Petersen’s highlights at Midland included a trip to nationals in 2019.
“My college highlights have been limited due to COVID, but the biggest highlight so far has been in 2019 when we went to San Antonio, Texas, for nationals and my team won the National Trap Championship.
“The Midland program is a solid program and is very competitive,” Petersen said. “We do have our bad days, but overall, we are a very good program with a lot of talent.”
His decision to attend Midland out of high school was easy, too, because of the opportunity to participate in shooting sports in college.
“I chose Midland because of the team,” he said. “They just won nationals overall as a team and was a very solid team. I also had a lot of friends that I have known for years that were attending the school along with them recruiting me when I was high school.”
Petersen started shooting when he was in the fourth grade through 4H clubs in Scottsbluff and won several awards and championships. He then progressed into shooting with the ATA league during the summers also winning several awards and championships.
Petersen said it takes practice to become a good shooter, but competitive shooting is fun.
“It's very easy to become a good shooter,” he said. “It does take a lot of practice and determination to get to a good competitive level. Just like any other sport, you get out what you put into it, and I have put in 10 years and a lot of dedication into the sport, so I understand it and perform well. “
During his high school years, he shot with the Platte Valley Claybusters.
While at Mitchell High, besides participating in shooting, he also was a member of the football team, where in 2017 he played in all eight games and had seven solo tackles and 28 assisted tackles for a team that went 4-5, including a season-ending 51-40 win over Ogallala. Petersen is a 2018 MHS graduate.
Since this is his final year at Midland since he will graduate in May with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice, he hopes to continue shooting in the ATA league.
“I plan to keep shooting after college in ATA league but will be hard with a new career starting,” he said. “But, I will always have shooting as a hobby I can do.”
His goal after Midland is attending the Police Academy in the summer of 2022 or late fall.