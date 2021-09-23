Mitchell, Kimball's Wise claim golf titles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - With districts just around the corner, the Mitchell High School girl’s golf team is rounding into form at the perfect time.

The Tigers shot a 387 to run away with the team championship of the Bridgeport Invitational on Thursday. Mitchell ended a whopping 71 strokes ahead of Perkins County, which finished second with a 458. Creek Valley took third with a 474 and Bridgeport ended fourth with a 476.

Kimball's Payton Wise claimed the individual title with a winning score of 88. Wise carded two rounds of 44 to finish two ahead of Mitchell's Jacque Bowles, who placed second with a 90. Bowles recorded two rounds of 45 to lead three Tigers in the individual top 10.

"The girls are playing consistently," Mitchell head coach Kaci Kearns said. "They are working hard to accomplish their individual goals, which lead into the team goals. I am excited for districts with the way the girls are shooting."

Joining Bowles as individual medalists for the Tigers were McKinley Knotts in third with a 92 and Lexi Schedewitz in fourth with a 94. Also for Mitchell, Marissa Cardona finished with a 111 and Hayley Blackstone had a 118.

Wise was joined in the top 10 individually by her Longhorn teammate Katie Heeg. Heeg carded a 102 to place sixth.