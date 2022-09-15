Mitchell loses in three sets to Pine Bluffs

The Pine Bluffs Hornets traveled from Wyoming to play the Mitchell Tigers, with the Tigers getting swept 22-25, 16-25,17-25.

The first set was the closest as the Tigers held the lead for most of the set until the Hornets took a 21-20 lead late and finished the frame out from there. The Tigers had several scoring runs during the set but were unable to string enough together to pull out the set win.

“We’ve been working on having consistency and confidence,” Tigers coach Kaitlin Broussard said. “We have a lot of young girls, but we can only use that excuse for so long, so we’re basically working on communicating and trying to learn to mesh with each other.”

The second set was more of the same as the Tigers were unable to hold any momentum to keep up with the Hornets.

Even with the loss, the Tigers did improve in some aspects of the game.

“Our defense played better tonight, but the defense still needs to be on its toes more to be able to pick stuff up,” Broussard said. “Again I think it comes down to consistency. We, at this point, aren’t consistent across the board with our passes, our setting and the hitters have to be disciplined to stay off the net and swing away.”

Although Mitchell was unable to come away with a victory, the team has become a more cohesive unit since the season started, but still has a way to go.

“There’s been moments, but not consistency. One of the things we talked about after the game was ‘now that you can take care of your job, you just have to be more consistent and trust each other to be able to play together,” Broussard said.

The loss moves the Mitchell girls to 2-9 on the season, with their next match set for Sept. 22 at home against Sidney with the start time set for 4 p.m.