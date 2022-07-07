Mitchell Mayhem ready for area tourney, Class B and C junior tourneys start Friday

Mitchell hasn’t had an American Legion baseball team in over 20 years but this year is a different story as the Mitchell Mayhem will be heading to the Class C Area 7 Junior Legion baseball tournament this weekend in hopes of making a trip to the state tournament.

Michelle Hoehn, the team manager for the Mitchell Mayhem, said they got started late to organize a team so a lot of their schedule were against 15-under Prep teams.

The Mayhem ended up with a record of 4-2 against junior legion teams of Bridgeport and Gordon-Rushville.

“It has been a goal of ours to get a legion team started for about four years now,” Hoehn said. “We tried to build the program through the years and we ended up having quite a few kids in the 15-u league and that has been growing and growing each year. It was kind of a last minute decision but if we didn’t start it know, we had some kids that were too old for that 15-under league that still wanted to play and we didn’t want to lose them to surrounding towns. It was our goal to do a legion team so we decided to bite the bullet and run with it and see how it goes.”

Mitchell will be one of three area teams to begin action Friday in Imperial. The Mayhem will face the top seed Imperial Friday at 7 p.m. The other first-round games in the tourney will pit No. 2 Hershland against No. 5 Cambridge-Arapahoe at 1 p.m. and then No. 3 Gordon-Rushville against No. 4 Bridgeport at 4 p.m.

“The boys have really come together and it has been fun to watch them play,” Hoehn said. “They have a lot of talent and Bridgeport is the only team that have played that will be there and we went 1-1 with them. It will be interesting and it will be strong competition anyway.”

Mitchell’s competition wasn’t always against the actually junior legion teams Hoehn said.

“We were late to the game so we didn’t always get into a lot of the tournaments that they had, but we did pick-up games with Gering, Bridgeport, Torrington, and we were supposed to play at Ogallala, but that one got canceled,” she said.

Against Bridgeport, the Mayhem split against the Bombers in June, falling 13-9 and winning 8-6. Against Gordon, the Mitchell team beat the junior Regulators 15-5 back in May.

The Mayhem is coached by Eric McCarty as the head coach and PJ Hoehn as the assistant coach.

The players on the roster this year include Rodney Brink, Emmett Carlson, Jeremiah Coley, Klayten Thomas, Evan Pierce, Jamison Duncan, Aiden Hoehn, Uzziah Voss, Craig Lemoine, Jorden McCarty, Austin Worth, Norman Coley, Joseph Paschke, Michael Plasencio Trevino, Wyatt Carlson, Uriel Jimenez, and Jackson Mitchell.

Hoehn said they had to get the program started this year since several of the junior players will be too old to play next year in the junior division. She said they are hoping to build the legion program to have a senior team as well.

“Absolutely we want to keep it going,” Hoehn said. “We are starting with the junior legion and planning on doing that at least next year and then from there we would like to get a senior legion team started up in the next couple years.”

After the season is over, Hoehn said they are planning on an alumni game later in the summer between the members of the junior legion team and past Mitchell legion baseball players.

Besides the Class C area tournament starting up, teams in Class B will be holding their junior tournaments beginning this weekend. The Class B Area 7 tournament will begin Friday in Sidney. Alliance earned the No. 1 seed and has a first-round bye. The Spartans will play Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Friday’s 7 p.m. contest between No. 4 Sidney and No. 5 Ogallala. The other first-round contest on Friday will pit No. 2 Gering against No. 3 Chadron at 4 p.m.

The winner of the Gering and Chadron contest will be off until Sunday when they face the winner of the Alliance game from Saturday. The championship of the double elimination tournament will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the winner heading to the state tournament in Wahoo.