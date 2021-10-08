Mitchell runs over Ogallala

Mitchell's Hayden Umble ignited for 85 second-half yards and a touchdown while Cael Peters added a pair of rushing touchdowns of his own to lead the Tigers to a key 27-6 win over Ogallala on Friday night at Mitchell High School.
Mitchell (4-3) kept its Class C-1 playoff hopes alive with the win after coming off a heartbreaking 34-6 loss last week at Gothenburg. However, the Tigers will have to do it on the road in the final two weeks of the season at Gering and at Sidney.
Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said his offense was on point for the powerful Ogallala team and praised his coaching staff for a stellar game plan.
"That was our game plan coming in. We knew we had to run the football and keep the football out of their hands," he said. "They are an explosive offense who averages about 30 to 40 points per game and we knew we needed to keep the ball out of their hands. Coach (Dillon) Broussard did a phenomenal job this week game planning, dialing up our run game, and he had (Ogallala) guessing all night long where our guys were going. Our backs in the fourth quarter just took over the game. It was just fun. That's the style of football we like to play."
After a defensive fist-fight in a scoreless first quarter, Mitchell sophomore quarterback Carter Reisig led the Tigers on a 70-yard drive, capping it off with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:48 to go in the frame. Reisig connected on one pass for seven yards to Peters before giving the Indians a heavy dose of keepers to the tune of 21 yards before rumbling into the endzone to go up 7-0.
Ogallala came out throwing the ball in the second half as Caden Rezac capped off his own 77 yard drive with a 20-yard strike to sophomore Harry Caskey with 9:51 to play in the third quarter. However, a failed 2-point conversion run kept the deficit at 7-6 and that was all the Tigers needed.
Mitchell's next possession started at its own 35-yard line after a procedure penalty on the kick. Reisig guided the Tigers down the field before handing it off to Peters from 10 yards out, giving Mitchell a comfortable 14-6 lead after the extra point.
The Mitchell defense dominated the final frame when Reisig recovered his first of two fumbles on the night. Umble set up the Tiger offense with a 30-yard run before turning the next play into points on a 5-yard run from Peters, extending Mitchell's lead to 21-6 with less than eight minutes left to play.
The final nail came at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter when Umble scampered in from 13 yards out.
Kuxhausen said the kids did a good job of rebounding after a couple of tough losses coming into Friday night's matchup.
"The win was just huge for our program going forward this season. We got battered up with injuries and beat up the last two weeks and these kids responded,” he said. “They kept fighting in practice and they got better this week. We knew this was a good team and everything just clicked tonight. I'm really proud of their effort and it's just awesome. This is a great win for our program and a great win for our guys going forward. It kept our season alive.”
Reisig said the win was very emotional and is one of the best of his young career.
"It was very emotional. Everyone was doubting us," he said. "We have a very young team. It was just very emotional. We came out and executed. (Ogallala) has one of the best defensive lines in western Nebraska and we just dominated them. I have no words. It's just exciting."
Umble led the offensive charge with 14 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Peters added 13 carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns, while Reisig finished the night with 13 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers chewed up 233 rushing yards with 151 coming in the final 24 minutes of the contest.
Ogallala will next be in action on Friday hosting Sidney, while Mitchell travels to Gering.