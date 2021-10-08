Mitchell runs over Ogallala

Mitchell's Hayden Umble ignited for 85 second-half yards and a touchdown while Cael Peters added a pair of rushing touchdowns of his own to lead the Tigers to a key 27-6 win over Ogallala on Friday night at Mitchell High School.

Mitchell (4-3) kept its Class C-1 playoff hopes alive with the win after coming off a heartbreaking 34-6 loss last week at Gothenburg. However, the Tigers will have to do it on the road in the final two weeks of the season at Gering and at Sidney.

Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said his offense was on point for the powerful Ogallala team and praised his coaching staff for a stellar game plan.

"That was our game plan coming in. We knew we had to run the football and keep the football out of their hands," he said. "They are an explosive offense who averages about 30 to 40 points per game and we knew we needed to keep the ball out of their hands. Coach (Dillon) Broussard did a phenomenal job this week game planning, dialing up our run game, and he had (Ogallala) guessing all night long where our guys were going. Our backs in the fourth quarter just took over the game. It was just fun. That's the style of football we like to play."