Mitchell sits 10th in Class C

COLUMBUS - Windy and wet conditions made for a difficult opening round of the Class C boys state golf tournament on Tuesday at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Eight local golfers persevered the best they could and hold high hopes for improvement in Wednesday’s final round.

“Conditions were really tough with wind and rain,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said. “Overall it was about average for most of our guys. We are hoping we can see improvements tomorrow in everyone’s scores.”

The Tigers are the lone Panhandle school competing in the tournament as a team.

Mitchell opened with a 376 total and is sitting 10th.

Columbus Scotus leads the way after shooting a 330. Doniphan-Trumbull is second with a 333.

Mitchell was paced by Cael Peters. After winning last week’s district championship with a career-best 68, Peters settled for an 80 in Tuesday’s first round. He is currently in a tie for 8th. Peters is just one shot out of fifth and only six behind leader Jake Richmond of Yutan, who fired a 74.

“Cael is tied for eighth and played a really good front nine with a 37,” Kuxhausen said. “He had a tough back nine with a 43.”

Mitchell’s other finishers Tuesday were Ethan Thyne with a 91, Tyler Jackson with a 102, Kalem Jackson with a 103, and Easton Anderson with a 108.

“The players that played late today had some tough conditions on their back nine,” Kuxhausen said. “We are hoping to make up some ground tomorrow in everyone’s game.”

Three local golfers are competing at state individually. Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson shot an 84 and is in 19th place. His teammate Tegan Snyder opened with a 94 and is 58th.

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires shot a 93. He heads into the final round in 54th place.

Local Individual Scoring

Bridgeport - 54, Braxten Swires, 93.

Gordon-Rushville - 19, Jace Nelson, 84. 58, Tegan Snyder, 94.

Mitchell - 8, Cael Peters, 80. 44, Ethan Thyne, 91. 84, Tyler Jackson, 102. 85, Kalem Jackson, 103. 93, Easton Anderson, 108.