Mitchell Tigers come away victorious in double overtime thriller

In the late game situation, both teams’ resolve was tested, with the Tigers fairing the high pressure situation better.

“I was really proud of our kids, they just kept fighting and they just never gave up. We lost our starting running back in the middle of the third quarter and we were really moving the ball well and that really hampered our offense. I really give credit to our kids stepping up and staying with the grind and finding a way to win that thing,” Kuxhausen said.

Both teams could come out of this game knowing that each gave their all to win; with the Tigers proving they could muster the late game heroics.

“I’m really proud of how our guys battled, but we came out really lame from the second half, turned it over on the kickoff and ended with four or five turnovers. However, throughout all of that, I think our guys managed to weather the storm. So, to lose like that, it hurts,” O’Boyle said.

“It was just a great football game, I feel for the Gering kids, because every single kid out there left it all on the field, it was just a great game all around,” Kuxhausen said.

The Bulldogs will host the Scottsbluff Bearcats for the conclusion of the regular season while the Tigers travel to the Sidney Red Raiders on Oct. 22.