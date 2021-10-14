Mitchell Tigers hold on to beat the Bridgeport Bulldogs

“I think we played very well at times and very rough at times. Overall, I don’t think we played our best game, but we played good at times,” Bridgeport coach Taylor Briggs said.

The Bulldogs made adjustments of their own, but they were ultimately not enough to beat the Tigers.

“I thought we did a really good job of creating out of system balls on their side of the court when our girls were playing smart, we were doing really well,” Briggs said. “Unfortunately we had a lot of errors on our side and it was a struggle for us.”

The Tigers managed to recover from a poor start to the second set with a key substitution as well.

“I’d say my main change was putting in someone new to serve. I put in LeAnna Shultz to serve, and that was kind of our turning point because she doesn’t usually do that. Everyone started cheering for her and we had some good team unity there,” Broussard said.

In this game, the Tigers put a specific emphasis on finishing the game as strong as they started it.