Mitchell Tigers hold on to beat the Bridgeport Bulldogs

The Bridgeport Bulldogs made the trip west to take on the Mitchel Tigers in a matchup where the Tigers ultimately won 4-1.
This was the fifth match this season between the two teams with the Tigers moving up to 4-1 against the Bulldogs on the season.
The Tigers won the first set 25-14, but dropped the second set to the Bulldogs 16-25. The Tigers managed to hold on to the game, taking the rest of the sets 25-22 and 25-20.
Although the game was competitive at first, Mitchell hit its stride and managed to run away with the game.
The Tigers had to make certain changes in order to pull away and come home with the victory.
“Our passing in the first couple of sets wasn’t there. We were passing on the net and when you have big hitters on the other side of the net, they will own you,” Mitchell coach Kailin Broussard said. “So we just made some adjustments with our services and our passing. We passed the ball a little farther off the net than normal.”
“Our hitters were antsy, we needed to be more patient so we adjusted and started to hit on top of the ball.”
Although the Tigers came out with the win, the Bulldogs were matching the Tigers blow for blow throughout, but were ultimately unable to finish the job.
“I think we played very well at times and very rough at times. Overall, I don’t think we played our best game, but we played good at times,” Bridgeport coach Taylor Briggs said.
The Bulldogs made adjustments of their own, but they were ultimately not enough to beat the Tigers.
“I thought we did a really good job of creating out of system balls on their side of the court when our girls were playing smart, we were doing really well,” Briggs said. “Unfortunately we had a lot of errors on our side and it was a struggle for us.”
The Tigers managed to recover from a poor start to the second set with a key substitution as well.
“I’d say my main change was putting in someone new to serve. I put in LeAnna Shultz to serve, and that was kind of our turning point because she doesn’t usually do that. Everyone started cheering for her and we had some good team unity there,” Broussard said.
In this game, the Tigers put a specific emphasis on finishing the game as strong as they started it.
“Something that we’ve struggled with these last few games is just focusing through the finish,” Broussard said. “It’s not a lack of fight by any means, but we just get in our own heads. They’re scared to make a mistake instead of having that winning mindset instead of a not to lost mindset.”