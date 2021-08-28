Mitchell Tigers route Alliance Bulldogs in season opener amidst lightning delays

This high school football season started off with the Alliance Bulldogs traveling to Mitchell to take on the Tigers. Both teams went into the game hoping to start their season on a high note, but ultimately Mitchell came out on top.
Mitchell seized control right from the start, going on an almost seven minute drive to start the game, which was capped off by a Hayden Umble touchdown run. Mitchell would never look back and held on to a commanding lead the rest of the game.
“We knew that Alliance was a physical team and that this was going to be a test, I’m happy with the way our team came out and fought, we have a lot of inexperienced guys so it was exciting to see the outcome,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said.
After an Alliance three and out, Mitchell got the ball back and once again, Umble ran the ball into the end zone for another touchdown.
Before the first half was over, Umble scored another touchdown that would end the scoring for the half.
Alliance would get the ball to start the second half and would score right away with Quarterback Tyzen Brown running for a 38-yard touchdown.
Two minutes into the second half, the teams were forced off the field due to lightning in the area.
“I’m really happy with the way we came out of the rain delay, Alliance had just scored a touchdown, and it could have gone either way, but we stayed with it and stayed strong,” Kuxhausen said.
After almost half an hour, play resumed and Mitchell resumed scoring with Umble adding another touchdown, finishing with four on the night.
“I just wanted to come out here, business style and come in here and get a win.I have lots of respect to the other guys blocking. I got lucky and came out with a couple of scores,” Umble said.
In the fourth quarter, Carter Reisig and Jackson Allen added rushing touchdowns of their own.
“Going into this season we knew we had four guys that could all run the ball effectively. We knew that we could ride the guys with the hot hand, but Hayden ran really well tonight.” Kuxhausen said.
Lightning delayed the game once again with a little less than three minutes remaining. The game ended with a final score of 42-12 and a Mitchell Tiger victory.
Even after a decisive win, the Mitchell team still looks to improve upon their play.
“Obviously we will always look to improve, but we have a system that we like and the kids are bought into it. So, we hope to keep improving upon it week in and week out and hope to play our best football come the end of the year.”
On Sept. 3, both teams are on the road with Mitchell traveling to Burns to take on the Broncos while Alliance travels to York to face the Dukes.