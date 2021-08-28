Mitchell Tigers route Alliance Bulldogs in season opener amidst lightning delays

This high school football season started off with the Alliance Bulldogs traveling to Mitchell to take on the Tigers. Both teams went into the game hoping to start their season on a high note, but ultimately Mitchell came out on top.

Mitchell seized control right from the start, going on an almost seven minute drive to start the game, which was capped off by a Hayden Umble touchdown run. Mitchell would never look back and held on to a commanding lead the rest of the game.

“We knew that Alliance was a physical team and that this was going to be a test, I’m happy with the way our team came out and fought, we have a lot of inexperienced guys so it was exciting to see the outcome,” Mitchell head coach Nick Kuxhausen said.

After an Alliance three and out, Mitchell got the ball back and once again, Umble ran the ball into the end zone for another touchdown.

Before the first half was over, Umble scored another touchdown that would end the scoring for the half.

Alliance would get the ball to start the second half and would score right away with Quarterback Tyzen Brown running for a 38-yard touchdown.

Two minutes into the second half, the teams were forced off the field due to lightning in the area.