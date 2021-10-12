Mitchell Tigers win out at home triangular

In the second game of the evening, the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats in two sets. The first set being 25-20, and the second set being 25-19.

“I was really proud of the way the girls rebounded from the Mitchell loss and came back strong against Scottsbluff. I thought we came out fired up, I thought we were better teammates, and had each other’s backs,” Alliance coach Jessica Kaiser said.

Although the Bearcats lost both their games and lost four sets in total, they still managed to keep things close and competitive.

“I think still the very first game against Alliance, we were kind of working through some stuff,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “I thought the girls fought really hard in the second game against Mitchell, but things didn’t quite go our way, but I thought they did a good job coming back from being down.”

Throughout all the games, the teams attacked very aggressively and played intensely at the net.

“That’s something we have been talking about, I feel like we’ve been playing too safe. So today, we talked about going for it, we’re going to be aggressive and get after the ball and I think we did well with that today,” Kaiser said.

The Mitchell Tigers will play Thursday, Oct. 14 against Bridgeport at home; the Bearcats will play Gering Oct. 14 at home; and the Bulldogs will play against the Cardinals in Chardon Thursday, Oct. 21.