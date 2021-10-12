Mitchell Tigers win out at home triangular

The Mitchell Tigers, Scottsbluff Bearcats, and Alliance Bulldogs gathered for the Mitchell Volleyball triangular. On the night, the Tigers went 2-0, the Bulldogs spilt their games going 1-1, and the Bearcats failed to win a game finishing 0-2.
Mitchell won its first game of the evening against Alliance in sets of 25-17, and 25-21
“In the Alliance game, our girls just came out and they were swinging. They were focused and they were doing what they needed to do to take care of business,” Mitchell Coach Kaitlin Broussard said.
The Tigers second game against the Bearcats was a much more intense contest. Although the Tigers managed to pull off their second win of the night, it wasn’t without a major battle as they dropped the first set to the Bearcats 22-25.
After the first set, the Tigers went down in the second set, but managed to come back winning 28-26. Then Mitchell won the third set 25-21.
“In the Scottsbluff game we really started flat in that first set, and honestly in the second set, we put ourselves in a bad position, but they fought back, but they fought back hard and got disciplined,” Broussard said.
“One thing I said during a timeout was we had to play to win instead of playing not to lose. The girls responded well to that and went out there and changed that mindset.”
In the second game of the evening, the Bulldogs beat the Bearcats in two sets. The first set being 25-20, and the second set being 25-19.
“I was really proud of the way the girls rebounded from the Mitchell loss and came back strong against Scottsbluff. I thought we came out fired up, I thought we were better teammates, and had each other’s backs,” Alliance coach Jessica Kaiser said.
Although the Bearcats lost both their games and lost four sets in total, they still managed to keep things close and competitive.
“I think still the very first game against Alliance, we were kind of working through some stuff,” Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral said. “I thought the girls fought really hard in the second game against Mitchell, but things didn’t quite go our way, but I thought they did a good job coming back from being down.”
Throughout all the games, the teams attacked very aggressively and played intensely at the net.
“That’s something we have been talking about, I feel like we’ve been playing too safe. So today, we talked about going for it, we’re going to be aggressive and get after the ball and I think we did well with that today,” Kaiser said.
The Mitchell Tigers will play Thursday, Oct. 14 against Bridgeport at home; the Bearcats will play Gering Oct. 14 at home; and the Bulldogs will play against the Cardinals in Chardon Thursday, Oct. 21.