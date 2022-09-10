Mitchell tops Chadron 28-14

The Mitchell Tigers recovered a Chadron fumble and intercepted four passes, two by Tyler Jackson, Friday night while defeating the Cardinals 28-14 in a battle of previously undefeated teams in Chadron.

Mitchell scored on drives of just 15 and 18 yards following two of the turnovers it claimed, but also had a 12-play, 90-yard scoring march while taking a 21-7 halftime lead. Playing mostly straight-ahead, power football, the Tigers also scored on a 10-play, 77-yard drive with five minutes left in the fourth quarter to go ahead 28-7. That touchdown was scored on a 26-yard run by Santiago Castillo.

Chadron responded by scoring on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Broc Berry to Malachi Swallow with 3:12 remaining. The Cardinals’ first touchdown came with just over five minutes remaining in the first quarter on a 50-yard pass from Berry to Seth Gaswick. It tied the score at 7-7, but Mitchell scored twice in the final 4:13 of the second quarter to take the momentum.

Mitchell’s first and third TDs came on one-yard plunges by Hayden Umble. Desmonde Smith caught Cael Peters’ 26-yard pass for the Tigers’ second TD.

Running behind what Chadron Coach Mike Lecher called “a big strong line,” Umble rushed for 171 yards and Peters for 127, both on 23 carries. Quinn Bailey led the Cardinals on the ground with 12 carries for 85 yards.

Mitchell is now 3-0 and Chadron is 2-1.