Mitchell tops Morrill in straight sets on senior night

For the second time in a week, the Mitchell Tigers and Morrill Lions volleyball teams faced off, but this time in Mitchell. The Tigers came away with the home win 25-13, 25-22, 25-23 after also defeating the Lions in the Western Trails Conference Tournament.

“We changed up our lineup a little bit, we moved some people around and put a new middle in,” Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard said. “I would say that the biggest difference though was having each other’s back and the trust that they have for each other and again the energy level and consistency we saw tonight.”

Broussard saw something in her team that has only been present in the previous few games, energy.

“I loved the energy that they brought tonight, haven’t seen that consistently throughout our season but in the last three games that we’ve had, I feel like they've done a really good job of bringing that to the court,” she said.

With this being the second time they’ve faced, Morrill coaches Sarah Walker and Jodi Craig thought they played better in the final two sets than they did on Thursday.

“I thought we competed better this game, not the first set. We played well in the first set on Thursday and then stopped competing,” they said. “Today, we didn’t really compete the first set but competed the second and the third set a lot better than we did on Thursday.”

The first and second sets saw the Tigers get out to early leads before the Lions started to charge back. The first set was controlled by Mitchell with a Morrill comeback coming too late as the Tigers won the frame 25-13.

The second set saw Morrill come back within striking distance but unable to get enough, falling 22-25.

“Passing was much better than we’ve seen it,” Walker and Craig said. “Attacking the ball and being able to put it away was a struggle for us.”

The third set was evenly matched as the two teams went point for point. That is until they were tied at 10 apiece. From there, Mitchell went on a four-point run. The Lions once again tied the set at 14 before a timeout from the Tigers.

“We had to be disciplined in every move we made and it wasn’t over until the last point,” Broussard said. “We just had to do one job, one play at a time.”

The set was tied five more times at 17, 19, 20, 22, 23 before Mitchell scored two straight to end the set and match with a 25-23 win.

Morrill will host Kimball on Thursday, Oct. 6 and will need to refocus on playing as a team.

“We need to refocus and get organized, get back together as a team and realize that when we all play together, good things happen,” Walker and Craig said.

Mitchell will participate in their second conference tournament as part of the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff on Saturday.

“It’s honestly kind of a challenge because the teams that we play are so different, but we’ve just got to make sure we’re getting touches and ready to play some defense, so being quick on our feet,” Broussard said.