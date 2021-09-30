Mitchell volleyball completes six-peat at WTC

To get to the finals, Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in straight sets 25-9 and 27-25 in the second round.

The second set of the match saw the Bulldogs clawing at the Mustangs lead. The Mustangs fought hard to keep their lead but it wasn’t enough. Everyone in the gym would be watching on for the last few points.

Mitchell played Morrill to start the day, beating them 25-13 and 25-8. In the second round, Mitchell downed Bayard in two sets 25-16 and 25-16.

“It was just that we’ve got to stay focused on one game at a time, making sure we’re executing our job at the time and to continue doing their job,” Broussard said. “We knew that we were going to have a lot more competition in this game against Bridgeport than we saw in the previous two games.”

Both sets of the match were back and forth to start but many miscommunications on the Bulldogs side would be the deciding factor.

The Tigers pulled away and didn’t let up when it came down to the final 10 points in each frame.

Senior Macey Bosard moved to Mitchell from Grand Island earlier this year, so this is her first time being a part of the streak.