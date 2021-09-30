Mitchell volleyball completes six-peat at WTC

The Western Trails Championship took place in Mitchell on Thursday with Mitchell coming out with the finals win over Bridgeport 25-17, and 25-17. With this win, the Tigers complete a six-peat.
“It felt good. I knew it was going to be hard competition today and Bridgeport brought a good game, but I’m so proud of the girls,” Mitchell coach Kaitlin Broussard said. “They fought hard, they brought energy on the court and they just played so well. They played well as a team.”
Mitchell and Bridgeport split with each other prior to this tournament. The Tigers won the first match-up on Aug. 31 and Bridgeport won on Sept. 11.
“It feels really great actually. When we played Bridgeport in our last quad, they did beat us but we really beat ourselves then,” Mitchell senior Trinity Penn said. “We just knew that we needed to come out here and play our game.”
Bridgeport would come in as the one seed with the better win percentage.
Coming into this tournament, Mitchell lost to Gering in the final match of the triangular on Sept. 23. The team worked through what they needed to do in order to come back from that loss.
“They had a little meeting without me about fighting to finish, focusing and all of that stuff,” Broussard said. “I think they definitely executed today and they did their jobs.”
To get to the finals, Bridgeport beat Gordon-Rushville in straight sets 25-9 and 27-25 in the second round.
The second set of the match saw the Bulldogs clawing at the Mustangs lead. The Mustangs fought hard to keep their lead but it wasn’t enough. Everyone in the gym would be watching on for the last few points.
Mitchell played Morrill to start the day, beating them 25-13 and 25-8. In the second round, Mitchell downed Bayard in two sets 25-16 and 25-16.
“It was just that we’ve got to stay focused on one game at a time, making sure we’re executing our job at the time and to continue doing their job,” Broussard said. “We knew that we were going to have a lot more competition in this game against Bridgeport than we saw in the previous two games.”
Both sets of the match were back and forth to start but many miscommunications on the Bulldogs side would be the deciding factor.
The Tigers pulled away and didn’t let up when it came down to the final 10 points in each frame.
Senior Macey Bosard moved to Mitchell from Grand Island earlier this year, so this is her first time being a part of the streak.
“I think it’s pretty awesome to get experiences with these girls and to just keep rolling. We saw a guy in the hallway and was like ‘you won it last year’ and we said yeah,” she said. “They thought Bridgeport did so I think it’s really fun to beat Bridgeport because they are kind of like rivals. Just to say that we did this and we got to keep our trophy is pretty fun.”
On the day, Bosard finished with 31 digs and 30 blocks; Penn had three aces, eight kills, six blocks, and 11 digs; and Marjie Schmitt had 60 assists and 14 digs through the three matches. Tegan Martin had three aces, 12 digs and eight kills while Aimee Morales had 26 digs.
In the Consolation bracket, Gordon-Rushville defeated Bayard 25-19, and 25-21 to finish the tournament in third.
When Broussard was talking to the team after the trophy was given to them, the players all cheered for what was said.
“(In the post-match huddle) I said; one, I’m proud of them; two, six-peat; and three, no morning practice tomorrow,” Broussard said.
Bridgeport will face Scottsbluff at home while Mitchell will head to Morrill on Tuesday, Oct. 5.