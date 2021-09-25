Mitchell wins out at Mitchell volleyball invite

The Mitchell girls showed out at their home invitational, going 3-0 to win first place of the four teams attending.

To go along with their three wins, the Tigers won all three games in a clean two sets. Aside from the Tigers, the Bayard Tigers finished 2-1, the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs finished the day 1-2, and the Hemingford Bobcats finished their day 0-3.

The Bobcats struggled throughout the day. They weren’t helped by the multiple injuries sustained both coming into Saturday’s games, and during the tournament.

“We’re working with a lot of injured girls right now, so we’re not playing the game the way we normally would,” Hemingford coach Melinda Cullan said. “But I’m really proud of the girls that have stepped in and done their jobs, I think sometimes they feel like all the cards are being stacked against them, but they’re just trying their best and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Despite the rough patch in their season, the Bobcats still hold some optimism for the rest of the season.

“We talk a lot as a team about positivity, communication, making sure that you’re just doing your job and trusting everybody around you,” Cullan said.