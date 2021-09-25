Mitchell wins out at Mitchell volleyball invite

The Mitchell girls showed out at their home invitational, going 3-0 to win first place of the four teams attending.
To go along with their three wins, the Tigers won all three games in a clean two sets. Aside from the Tigers, the Bayard Tigers finished 2-1, the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs finished the day 1-2, and the Hemingford Bobcats finished their day 0-3.
The Bobcats struggled throughout the day. They weren’t helped by the multiple injuries sustained both coming into Saturday’s games, and during the tournament.
“We’re working with a lot of injured girls right now, so we’re not playing the game the way we normally would,” Hemingford coach Melinda Cullan said. “But I’m really proud of the girls that have stepped in and done their jobs, I think sometimes they feel like all the cards are being stacked against them, but they’re just trying their best and that’s all I can ask of them.”
Despite the rough patch in their season, the Bobcats still hold some optimism for the rest of the season.
“We talk a lot as a team about positivity, communication, making sure that you’re just doing your job and trusting everybody around you,” Cullan said.
Gordon-Rushville won one out of their three games, with their win coming against Hemingford. The Mustangs rallied from behind to win both of the two sets in their win against the Bobcats.
“I reminded the girls about the importance of blocking against hard hitting teams,” Gordon-Rushville coach Kim Turnbull said. “We had to get that block sealed, and I think we did a good job of getting more blocks and more touches to help slow the ball down for the secondary part of our defense.”
Overall, the mustangs still remain optimistic for their season going forward.
“We are young and inexperienced, and we are getting a lot of good contact with the ball. We had a rough go against Bayard. But we bounced back after that Bayard loss and played Mitchell much tougher than we played before,” Turnbull said.
The Bayard Tigers won two hard fought matches against the Mustangs and Bobcats, but only faltered against the Tigers, taking home the second place medals for the day.
“Our passing has really improved a lot over the last couple of games. We’ve got some out of system contact and that’s helped our game a little bit. That and continuing to be successful on the hitting side,” Bayard coach Tabitha Unzicker said.
For Mitchell, Macey Bosard led the Tiger attack with eight blocks against Hemingford, eight against Bayard, and ten against Gordon-Rushville.
Mitchell’s service was extremely well rounded all day. Trinity Penn led the Tigers in service with two aces against Bayard, one against Hemingford, and two against Gordon-Rushville.
Mitchell will have a long break before their volleyball team takes the court again in Morrill to take on the Lions Tuesday, Oct. 5. Gordon-Rushville will play next against the Chadron Cardinals in Chadron Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Bayard Tigers will play Potter-Dix at home Tuesday, Sept. 28 at home while the Hemingford Bobcats will play the Bridgeport Bulldogs Monday, Sept. 27.