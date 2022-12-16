Mitchell wrestlers knock off Lingle/Southeast

The Mitchell Tigers wrestling team hosted their first dual of the season against the Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast Doggers on Friday, winning 52-30.

Coming into the dual, the Tigers had two previous duals against Class B Scottsbluff and Cozad so having a home dual against Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast was a great way to set the tone.

“We knew going into the (Scottsbluff and Cozad duals) that they were going to be big challenges for us,” Mitchell coach Anthony Chancellor said. “As a staff, we hope to set the tone and take on some bigger schools early but this was by far the greatest home dual we’ve had crowd-wise, it was very entertaining back and forth but it was a great way to set the tone with somebody near our size and hopefully we can carry this in as we go through.”

For Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast, the dual in Mitchell was the first of the season. They have been at tournaments but with their season starting later than the state of Nebraska and having three days off due to weather, the team looked rough around the edges.

“We are actually about 10 days behind Nebraska when we start our season so this is only our third competition of the year. We didn’t have school the last three days and we looked like we didn't have practice the last three days,” Dogger coach Brandon Gifford said. “We looked rough around the edges, a little rusty at times so there’s some things to shore up and improve upon moving forward. We competed and we can’t ask much more than that from the kids.”

The dual began with the 126 bout between Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast’s Mason Sorensen and Mitchell’s Rylan Houk. Sorensen scored the first points of the dual for the Doggers with a pin.

Tiger Uzziah Voss also pinned his opponent Wyatt Sylvester to tie it up. Dogger Kaleb Brothwell got a quick pin before Tiger Santiago Castillo won 16-0. Louden Bremer went unopposed, giving Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast a 18-11 lead. Devyn Engledow scored the next points for Mitchell on a pin but after that, the Doggers scored 12 straight points.

“Quite a few of our guys started here in the seventh grade and you can see it in our older guys, they started when they were in elementary school,” Chancellor said. “We’ve got to get some of those fundamentals in there where we don’t reach back or we give up pins and finish through entire matches, especially in a dual situation.”

Once the 195 match began, it was all Tigers. Cael Peters won in a 20-3 decision over Alec DeMarce, Jackson Jenkins pinned Colter McFarlin, Jeremiah Coley went unopposed at 285, Yovanni Jimenez won in a pin at 106 and Ace Hobbs went unopposed at 113.

Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast will be in the Hot Springs Extravaganza on Saturday and will work on winning and controlling ties along with different positions.

“We’ve got to start winning ties, controlling ties and moving guys to positions where we can score,” Gifford said. “I thought that we left a lot out there with our hand position, our hands and feet weren’t moving to attack and then we’ve got to be able to score at a shore offense.”

Mitchell will have to wait a little longer as they will next be in action on Jan. 5 with a triangular that was previously postponed.

“We’ll come right back Jan. 5 with a Bridgeport/Bayard dual, which is a reschedule when they called the school,” Chancellor said. “We’ll try to build from this one and carry it into those schools and hopefully continue on the same track.”