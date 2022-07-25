Mitchell's Ayala signs with Chadron State track

Carmelo Ayala is moving on to the four-year level to continue his track and field career and he is going up north to Chadron State College for track and field next year.

Ayala made it official on Monday, signing to become an Eagle at Ayala’s On The Fairway Restaurant at Scenic Knolls golf course.

“The coaching staff there was very welcoming and it felt like it was really at home,” Ayala said. “The academics sounded really good as well.”

Ayala is heading to Chadron and will be welcomed by a host of other former Mitchell Tigers, who are playing at CSC. Those include Kadin Perez on the track and field team, Rylan Aguallo on the football team, and Kenzey Kanno on the golf team.

“It is very exciting (that I get to go up there with former classmates),” he said. “I am just glad I get to be around the people I know and make some more friends along the way.”

Ayala ran different races at Mitchell and he adjusted well from being a distance runner to more of a mid-distance runner.

“It has been a grind from being a distance runner working my way to more of a sprinter-like runner,” he said.

Ayala only had three seasons of track and field because the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID. Ayala said having that season canceled made him work even harder to succeed in 2021.

“To be honest with you, I was pretty bummed out that we didn’t get a season,” he said. “It was just something to work forward to and next year I was ready to compete.”

In 2021, Ayala ran the 400, 800, and 1,600 along with being a member of the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. He had a personal best time in the 1,600 that year at 5 minutes, 16.64 seconds. He had a season-best time in the 800 at the Best in the West Classic when he finished sixth in 2:08.17.

This last season, he ran a couple other races. He ran the 400 and the 800 along with the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.

He set a personal best at the Best in the West Classic when he ran a 2:07.43 in the 800 and he had a personal best in the 400 with a 53.56 at the Ed Moore Invite in Sidney.

Ayala never competed at state his junior or senior year as the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams finished just short, taking third.

Still, when he gets up to Chadron State next month, he will still bleed Mitchell Black and Orange.

“It was an honor being a Mitchell Tiger,” Ayala said. “Even though I will be wearing an Eagle uniform, I will still be bleeding black and orange”

When he gets to Chadron, Ayala will have a new coach for sure as longtime Chadron State College track coach Riley Northrup is stepping down as he will move on to take a position at South Dakota State University.

“We have had such great coaching staff and I got to work with great people like Drake Gilliland for example,” he said. “They just helped me out with workouts and stuff. I just had to do it to get better.”

Ayala, who will be majoring in sports recreational management to become an athletic director at a school, said he wanted to thank everyone that he was surrounded with for helping him.

“I just want to say thank you to my parents for always being there for me,” he said. “To my dad for always pushing me to be the best and my mom for comforting me when I have a bad race. All my friends out there that have always been supportive and to all the coaches I have had and thank you for helping me get better and get to where I am at. I am ready for Chadron.”